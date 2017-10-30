10-30 to 11-3-2017
Bill's Guests for: Monday, October 30, 2017:
6:35: Colin O’Mara, President & CEO of the National Wildlife Federation talks with Bill this morning. The National Wildlife Federation released a report titled: “Megafires: The Growing Risk to America’s Forests, Communities and Wildlife.” Colin O’Mara is here to go through the report with Bill, and what they believe needs to be done in the future.
You can read the report for yourself right here at: NWF.org.
7:05: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoor himself, from RogueWeather.com, calls in to bring you the Monday Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:20: Rick Manning, President of Americans For Limited Government talks with Bill on the latest going on in Washington D.C. including the indictment of Paul Manaforte, and other shenanigans from The Swamp. Find out more at GetLiberty.org. And, you can read more at: NetRightDaily.com.
7:35: Dr. Robin Miller talks with Bill today. Dr. Miller’s new book: “Healed: Health & Wellness For The 21st Century,” explores her ingenious work, which provides an innovative approach to what it means to “be well,” by combining ideas from conventional medicine and her 33 years of patient experience to establish a new standard for what it means to be healthy. The book combines cutting edge science with some basic key advice to help anyone take charge of their own health – including drug-free ways to tackle mental health – by challenging readers to discover their best self through solutions made to maximize wellness physically, mentally, and emotionally.
Get your copy of Dr. Miller’s book at WellHealed.net.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, retired Professor of Business Law and local historian joins Bill, live in studio, for this week’s edition of: “Visiting Past & Present.” This week:
Pat McCoy Moran: Jazz Pianist/Songwriter
By Dennis Powers
Patti Moran was born in Enid, Oklahoma in 1934. Her first musical memory was hearing her father playing ragtime pieces on a piano in their living room—and he was from a long-line of musicians. At the age of four, this diminutive little girl from the plains of Eastern Oklahoma, climbed upon the piano bench, stretched her fingers over the keys, and began to make music.
At the age of 12, Patti was playing with symphony orchestras and a few years later received a scholarship to study piano privately with Edwin Hughes, the Professor of Music at Juilliard. She headed to the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music to be a concert pianist, but after listening to a concert by famed jazz pianist Oscar Peterson, Patti changed music directions into “progressive” jazz.
The next year, she was in Chicago where she learned to play bebop. She founded the Pat Moran Quartet, which later became the Pat Moran Trio, and played New York’s Hickory House, the Birdland and the Blue Note concerts in Chicago. The young, talented Moran performed with singer Beverly Kelly, bassist John Doling, and drummer John Whited. In the mid-1950s, she released two albums for Bethlehem Records. Later releasing albums for the Audio Fidelity label, Patti also performed (1959 – 1961) with Mel Torme, Oscar Pettiford, and the Terry Gibbs Dream Band.
Her recordings include: “Porgy and Bess” with Duke Ellington and Mel Torme; “The Pat Moran Quartet” (while at Birdland); “This is Pat Moran” with virtuoso bassist, Scott La Faro. During the 1950s and 60s in Las Vegas, she had Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin, and even Elvis frequenting her show. In the late 1950’s, she was on the Tonight Show when hosted by Steven Allen; Andy Williams and Jonathan Winters were on this show with her.
Even with all of these accolades, Patti never enjoyed travelling the jazz circuit. One night in Denver, Colorado, she met a soldier, Mike McCoy, who was heading over to Vietnam. A year (or so) later, she married Mike and became Pat Moran McCoy. In the mid-1960s, she pulled away from the national jazz scene and they moved to Ashland. Mike was from Oregon and they began raising their family of five children–Sean, Alison, Aaron, Gabriel, and Kelly—with all heading at one time or another into singing and/or musical careers.
Patti first worked with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival “rehearsing the music and playing the shows.” She also recorded two CDs in Los Angeles, continued her concerts, and wrote jingles for the ad agency that Mike started. She opened the first jazz concert (1979) ever played at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville with Dave Brubeck.
In the early 1980s, Moran released an album of children’s songs, “Shakin’ Loose with Mother Goose,” in collaboration with Steve Allen and Jayne Meadows. The album’s companion book was awarded the American Book Award. In later years, she was featured in National Public Radio’s jazz programming, plus she played at black churches around the country after she embraced religion and added gospel music to her repertoire.
In 2001, Patti released her CD, “Jesus in Paris,” which encompassed jazz, classical, and gospel piano styles. Patti wrote most of the songs and different noted musicians and gospel singers accompanied her. She lived in Jacksonville, as well, while they raised her children, recording music, giving jazz presentations, and performing locally with musicians from the Britt and Jacksonville Jubilee! to Alexander Tutunov. Presently, they live in Central Point.
Patti can play bebop, jazz, blues, ragtime, gospel, swing, boogie-woogie, and classical (Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, etc.); additionally, she teaches piano and continues composing. And is still considered as one of the top jazz pianists ever.
Be sure to pick up a copy of Dr. Powers’ new book: “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” at Hellgate Press.
10-24-17 Bill Meyer Guests
6:20 Media Research Center’s Mike Ciandella
The broadcast network morning and evening shows have so far failed to provide even a single second of coverage to an October 17 report from The Hill which revealed new details in the Clinton/Russia/Uranium scandal, including how the FBI had been investigating a Russian bribery plot months before the Obama administration approved a controversial uranium deal. In fact, the only broadcast coverage has been a paltry 69 seconds of discussion on CBS’s Face the Nation on October 22.
7:10 Dr. Richard Gierak We discuss an op-ed piece he’s released Re: Klamath Hydroelectric Project (Removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River affecting Southern and Middle Oregon)
llegal infractions regarding Klamath dam removals
Violation of the Reclamation Act of 1902
The Reclamation Act of 1902 (43 U.S.C. 391 et seq.) authorized the Secretary of the Interior to locate, construct, operate, and maintain works for the storage, diversion, and development of water for the reclamation of arid and semiarid lands in the western States.
Congress facilitated development of the Klamath Project by authorizing the Secretary to raise or lower the level of Lower Klamath and Tule Lakes and to dispose of the land uncovered by such operation for use under the Reclamation Act of 1902. Starting around 1912, construction and operation of the numerous facilities associated with Reclamation’s Klamath Project significantly altered the natural hydrographs of the upper and lower Klamath River. Reclamation’s Klamath Project consists of an extensive system of canals, pumps, diversion structures, and dams capable of routing water to approximately 200,000 ac (81,000 ha) of irrigated farmlands in the upper Klamath Basin. Water diversions from from UKL for the Klamath Project affects river flows downstream of Link River and Iron Gate dams.
The headwaters of the Klamath River originate in Southern Oregon and flow through the Cascade Mountain Range to the Pacific Ocean south of Crescent City, California. The river extends nearly 250 miles and is just one of three waterways that pass through the Cascades to the Pacific. It is named after a native American name – klamet – meaning swiftness.
Violation of the 1981 National Wild & Scenic Rivers Designation
The Klamath River was designated a Recreational River within the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System in 1981. The Klamath River enters California from Oregon just north of the Goosenest Ranger District. Heading west it is impounded by two dams forming Copco Lake and Iron Gate Reservoir. Nine miles further west it turns south and follows Interstate 5 for a few miles before again turning west and entering the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District. The next 85 miles provide many opportunities for recreation and scenic vistas before the river enters the Six Rivers National Forest.
Dam removal would release toxic material that would destroy the habitat for all species in addition to physically changing the course of the Klamath River in direct violation of the National Wild & Scenic Rivers designation.
Violation of the Dormant Commerce Clause
No State may impose any regulatory action against navigable rivers in the US of which the Klamath River is considered a navigable river. This would also prohibit removal of any dams located on a navigable river in the US by States.
Violation of the Federal Endangered Species Act
Under the Federal ESA only indigenous species can be listed and under the Final report of Coho Salmon by the Klamath Expert Panel Coho Salmon were planted from Cascadia, Oregon and are not indigenous to the Klamath. The present listing of Coho in the Klamath River is illegal and was determined in the courts in the early 2000‘s.
Violation of Rogue Valley Oregon Irrigation Rights
Removal of these dams would reduce approximately 40% of water from the Klamath River that now goes to Southern Oregon for agriculture which would result in serious loss of agriculture that now stabilize the economy of Southern Oregon
Serious impact on power costs in Northern CA and Oregon
At this time these hydroelectric dams supply Northern California and most of Oregon homes and businesses with the least expensive power available. The average homeowner is liable for approximately $200 per month and with the proposed natural gas power supply it would increase their costs to approximately $600 per month.
Violation of Shasta Indian burial rights
At the present time Shasta Indian Tribe burial grounds are protected by Iron Gate Reservoir and removal of this dam their burial grounds could be exposed, plundered and desecrated.
Violation of Siskiyou Counties water rights
Removal of these dams would be in serious loss of existing water rights as proposed solutions to avoiding this problem would be in serious possibility of failure and exposed to vandalism.
Possible loss of life and property to all adjoining the Klamath River
Due to occasional flooding Iron Gate Dam was constructed to serve to protect all that lived on the banks of the Klamath River from catastrophic flooding events. Without this dam property values would fall and expose all with the possibility of loss of life and property.
Serious fire danger to all in Siskiyou County
At the present time the dams supply fire helicopters access to water supply to fight forest fires. Removal of these dams would force said fire helicopters to much longer time delays to fill their buckets and thereby expose all to longer wait times and possibility of loss of lives and property.
Violation of the Constitution of the United States
Elections in Siskiyou County California and Klamath County Oregon voted 80% to retain the dams and removal of these dams would be in direct violation of the will of the people and the Constitution.
Prior law decisions
In the late 90’s proposal was made to change the definition of Federal ESA regulations regarding endangered salmon to Ecological Society of America regulations which means that instead of regulations applying only to water and substrate would be changed to allow them regulations up to a mile from the banks of a river. Through the States of Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California State Granges we defeated this change.
In the early 2000’s the Granges engaged Pacific Legal Foundation and listings of Coho in Northern California and Southern Oregon were cancelled as the Coho were not indigenous to these waters and rivers.
In the mid 2000’s an attempt was made by environmental groups to list Chinook Salmon in the upper Klamath and the Siskiyou County Water Users Association filed a de-listing petition which was successful and the Chinook listing was denied.
Submitted by;
Dr. Richard Gierak
Executive member of the RNC, Bachelors Degrees in Biology, Chemistry, Doctorate in the Healing Arts, Director of Interactive Citizens United, Director of New Frontiers Institute, Inc. Prior Participant of FERC and FPAT (Fish passage advisory team report) and HET (Hatchery evaluation team) Prior Vice President of Greenhorn Action Grange, Prior California State Grange Spokesman for the Water Committee, Prior National Whip of the Property Rights Congress of America, Representative of the Grange States of California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho regarding EFH regulations, Prior member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Assoc.
8:10 – “Mr. X” in studio – the latest wildland fire policy research, and what’s next Post-Chetco Fire.
Here’s More reading material, much that we discussed today.
Stewardship programs are a problem, here’s another one: http://lomakatsi.org/federal-land-stewardship/
https://www.fs.fed.us/sites/default/files/2015-march-cflr-fs1047.pdf
http://sofrc.org/publications/
http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Documents/BOF/20160309/BOFATTCH_20160309_04_01.pdf
https://www.friends.org/about/staff
https://nau.edu/uploadedFiles/Centers-Institutes/ERI/_Forms/Resources/CollaborationModule3-16-07.pdf
http://acmg.seas.harvard.edu/publications/2017/liu_wildfire_health_2017.pdf
10-23-17 Bill Meyer Guests
6:35 Tom Grace – Author of “Undeniable” – We talk about the new CRISPR tech that can edit genes. How much longer can we go with the current DNA evidence when it can be “hacked”.
7:10 Outdoor report with Greg Roberts
7:20 – Brian Maloney – MediaEqualizer.com
Should Americans know if members of Congress have Alzheimer’s?
“Because members of Congress make decisions that can have life-or-death implications for all Americans, we should have the right to know if any are currently being treated for Alzheimer’s disease. This is a common-sense issue and partisan politics should not play any role. It’s simply about protecting our citizens from lawmakers who can no longer make good decisions for themselves, much less anyone else,” – Brian Maloney, Co-founder of the Media Equality Project and publisher of mediaequalizer.com.
8:10 Dr. Dennis Powers, retired professor of business law at SOU, and we’re “Visiting Past and Present” today’s profile is:
Kyle Singler: One of the Valley’s Best Athletes
By Dennis Powers
Born in 1988, Kyle Singler attended South Medford High School and was a four-year letter winner in basketball. Playing also football and baseball, he made all-conference first-team as a tight end and defensive back in 2004, and was an all-state quarterback in 2005.
In basketball, he led the Panthers to a 110-10 record over four years, brought South Medford a 2007 state championship crown, and was named the 2007 Oregonian Class 6A Co-Player of the Year (sharing those honors with Lake Oswego’s Kevin Love, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers). Singler averaged 29.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game during his senior high-school season.
The 2007 state championship game–Singler versus Love–was one of the great match-ups in Oregon sports history, as Singler scored 18 points in the 58-54 title-game win. South Medford finished the year ranked 13th in USA Today‘s Super 25 national rankings, while Singler was a first-team, Parade All-America selection and first-team, All-USA Today selection. A year earlier, Love and Lake Oswego defeated Singler and South Medford for the state championship.
Kevin Singler comes from a family blessed with great sports talents. His father, Ed, played quarterback at Oregon State from 1978 to 1982, while his mother, Kris (formerly Kris Brosterhous), played basketball at OSU from 1973 to 1976. Five of Singler’s uncles played on Division I football, baseball or basketball teams, including three who played for the University of Oregon.
His younger brother, E.J. Singler, played basketball for the University of Oregon, also after starring at South Medford. Another gifted athlete, E.J. was only the 13th player in school history to amass over 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. His career free-throw shooting percentage is the best in school history, and he was ranked second nationally in this in his junior year. E.J. was the 2009 Oregonian Class 6A Player of the Year. He currently is playing in the NBA Development League.
Kyle Singler–a 6-foot, 8-inch, 230 pound power forward–went onto playing four years with basketball powerhouse, Duke University. As a freshman, he finished the 2007–‘08 season with averages of 13.3 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game, helping lead Duke to a 28–6 record. Singler was instrumental in Duke winning its fourth national NCAA championship in spring 2010; he was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in that tournament. He also was the 2010 Sporting News College Athlete of the Year, and Singler helped lead the Blue Devils to three consecutive 30-win seasons, only the sixth time this had been done in NCAA Division I history. Teammate Jon Scheyer called him, “The toughest player I’ve ever played with.”
Singler was the 3rd pick in the 2nd round (33rd overall) by the Detroit Pistons for the 2011 NBA Draft. In August 2011, he signed with the Spanish team, CB Lucentum Alicante until the end of the 2011 NBA lockout. After the end of the lockout, Singler exercised his option to leave the club and chose to join Real Madrid. Singler helped Real Madrid defeat FC Barcelona to win the 2012 Spanish King’s Cup. Signing a multi-year contract in August 2012 with the Detroit Pistons, Singler was a starter on the team as a first-year player. He currently plays during the 2017 –’18 season as a reserve for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He has hosted the Kyle Singler Southern Oregon Open in Medford in basketball during mid-May since 2007 with the proceeds benefitting Kids Unlimited. Now with his brother E.J., Kyle’s open is the region’s largest youth basketball tournament (grades 5th through high school) with teams representing Oregon, California, Nevada, and Washington. Given his age, there is certainly more to come.
Sources: Kyle Singler at Kyle Singler Website; GoDuke.com: “Kyle Singler” at Kyle Singler at Duke; Wikipedia: Kyle Singler at Singler Overview.