7-31 to 8-4-2017
Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
Past Shows and commentary at BLOG ARCHIVES.
Bill Meyer’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/BillMeyerShow
Follow Bill on Twitter: @BillMeyerShow
MONDAY 7-31-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
TUESDAY 7-25-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
WEDNESDAY 7-26-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
THURSDAY 7-27-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
FRIDAY 7-28-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
ALL PODCASTS (last 90 days) on BillMeyerShow.Com
Bill’s Guests for Monday, July 31, 2017:
6:35: Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government talks with Bill this morning, to give us a “swamp,” update from Washington D.C. Also, we’ll talk General Kelly’s takeover for Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff, and the Obamacare Repeal failure.
To read more go to: NetRightDaily.com, and be sure to check out Americans for Limited Government too.
7:10: Greg Roberts, from RogueWeather.com, calls in to bring you the Monday Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:35 Charile Fisher, from Environment Oregon talks with Bill about the rise of renewable energy over the last decade in Oregon. But, in a new report, Environment Oregon says that despite the growth in renewable energy, Oregon is actually behind all other states.
You can download the report at: EnvironmentOregon.org.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers comes into the studio to bring you this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.” Get Dr. Powers’ new book, “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” at HellGatePress.com.
This week:
UFOs
By Dennis Powers
Dating back to the 19th Century, UFOs have been a subject of controversy. An “unidentified flying object” is an unusual anomaly in the sky that’s not readily identifiable to the observer as a known object. It is often associated with extraterrestrial life, government-related conspiracy theories, and especially flying saucers.
The phrase “flying saucer” gained national attention in 1947 when a commercial pilot reported seeing nine objects flying in formation near Mount Rainer. The pilot timed the sighting and estimated the speed of the discs to be over 1,000 mph. He described their movement to be like “a saucer skipped across water,” leading to newspaper accounts of “flying saucers”.
The majority of UFO sightings by independent study are proven to be misidentified natural occurrences; these are usually sights of aircraft, balloons, clouds, and even meteors or bright planets. A small amount of straightforward hoaxes—where people stage what seems to be a flying saucer—are just that; some are so outlandish as to look like they were taken from a 1950’s “B” Sci-Fi flick.
Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico in 1947 is the site of the most famous incident. A public information officer released a statement that personnel had retrieved a crashed “flying disk” from a ranch near Roswell, sparking intense media interest. The following day, the Commanding General of the Eighth Air Force stated that this—in fact—had been a high-altitude radar-tracking balloon that crashed. This set the stage for countless books, articles, and movies about aliens, their huge spacecraft, and government conspiracies, including different scenes at various hangers, from Hangers No. 18 (the remnants were allegedly flown to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio), No. 51, No. 84, and so on.
Most independent investigators agree, however, that between 5% and 20% of reported sightings remain unexplained, and therefore can be classified as unidentified in the truest sense. Trained observers—such as pilots and the military—have reported incidents that are quite credible, some including simultaneous radar tracking with visual accounts.
As to our area, the sightings are like any other location (and Google, “UFO Sightings Southern Oregon” or “Northern California”). A video of a UFO sighting in a few years ago indicated a strange shape at night flying through the clouds that disappeared behind trees (with no identity other than it was taking place in Southern Oregon). Another UFO sighting in Ashland, however, in the graveyard (the center of town) near Southern Oregon University was especially cute. This home video finally zoomed in on a strange green apparition—only to see Kermit the frog!
But who really knows?
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for, Friday, July 28, 2017:
6:35: Paul Driessen, Senior Policy Analyst for the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow talks with Bill this morning. We’re talking climate change, and how some billionaires are actually getting government subsidies from false climate change, instead of real climate change.
You can read Paul’s article on the subject on Townhall.com as well as much more on the topic. And, learn more at CFACT.org.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com calls in to bring you the Friday Outdoor report.
7:35: Sandi Cassanelli, former Josephine County Commissioner, and Mark Seligman, a political activist from Josephine County talk with Bill about the present and future of cannabis in Josephine County.
8:10: Rachel Alexander, Senior Editor at TheStream.org, talks with Bill. The Charlie Gard story has gripped the heartstrings of the world. But, looking at England’s system, how long is it, until the United States adopts the same Healthcare policies as the UK? Rachel and Bill talk about it. Read Rachel’s article:
Parental Rights in the U.S. — Could the Charlie Gard Case Happen Here?
Read more from Rachel at TheStream.org.
8:40: Megan Walkup & Margaret Tomlinson from the Springs at Anna Maria, and the Springs at Veranda Park joins Bill, live in studio for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?”
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, July 27, 2017:
6:35: Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of the Liberty Council joins Bill by phone this morning. President Trump’s banning of transgender people from serving in the military has caused serious ripples in the water of the country. Mat Staver applauds the President’s decision, adding that the military is not a social club, or Club Med, but an aggressive combat force, and is glad that the President is reversing this Obama era policy.
Check out more at: LC.org.
7:35: Oregon State Representative Sal Esquvel calls the show to bring to you, a post legislative update.
8:10: Patrick Wood, a leading expert on the phenomenon of technocracy, and the author of “Technocracy Rising,” talks with Bill, about the latest trends in technocracy, and about some of the seminars that Patrick has spoke at where he believes that the younger generations are starting to wake up and smell the tyranny.
See more at: Technocracy.news, and be sure to pick up Patrick’s book: “Technocracy Rising,” wherever books are sold, or by clicking right HERE.
8:45: Liz Wan, the Asisstant Winemaker with Serra Vineyards, and Floyd Harmon, the Executive Director for the Asante Foundation, join Bill, live in studio. Today, they’ll be discussing the upcoming events for the year. Get all the information by going to OregonWineEperience.com or call: 541-789-5025.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, July 26, 2017:
7:10: Greg Roberts, of RogueWeather.com calls in to have a chat about the new U.S. Forest Service air tanker, and why he’s opposed to it.
7:35: Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department join’s Bill, live in studio, for the Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
8:35: Keith Wittnebel of the Military Order of The Purple Heart & Rich Outfleet from Crater Lake Ford join Bill, live in studio to talk about The 2nd Annual Purple Heart Truck Run, coming tomorrow.
Find out more about this special event right HERE.
When: Thursday, July 27, 2017 @ 10 O’Clock in the morning.
Where: Crater Lake Ford: 2611 Biddle Road, Medford.
You can find out more by emailing Keith: kw3750@gmail.com.
8:50: Mike G, from the Britt Festival joins us live in studio to bring you the latest acts that will be performing on the Hill, as well as the kickoff of the Classical Season.
Find out more at: Brittfest.org.
________________________________________________
RINO Senator Susan Collins on a hot microphone dissing the President:
(Is she a “yes” vote on healthcare now?)
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, July 25, 2017:
6:35: Dave Ray, Communications Director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform talks with Bill. Today, we talk about “Grahamnesty,” which is Lindsey Graham’s latest proposal for illegal aliens.
Check out more at FairUS.org.
7:35: Oregon State Senator Dennis Linthicum talks to Bill this morning, with a Legislative, “post-mortem,” update.
8:10: Will Reishman from Strategic Financial joins Bill, live in studio. We’re talking Russia, the Neo-Conservative Republicans, pro-war and other foreign policy issues.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, July 24, 2017:
6:35: Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government talks with Bill this morning. We’re talking about how President Trump has a right to be frustrated by the ill conceived Russia investigation, but his focus on Attorney General Jeff Sessions is misplaced.
You can read more great articles at: GetLiberty.org.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors from RogueWeather.com cwith Monday’s Water World Boat & Powersport OutdoorReport.
7:35: Roberts Spencer, Director of Jihad Watch joins Bill, by phone. So, on college campuses, just why are so many students and administrators ignoring our free speech rights? In his new book:
“The Complete Infidel’s Guide to Free Speech (And its Enemies)”
Robert Spencer may have the answers. Also, an article on The Daily Signal shares five ways to show college students that FREE SPEECH MATTERS!
Learn more at: JihadWatch.org.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers comes into the studio to bring you this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
Beaver Money
By Dennis Powers
In the mid-nineteenth century when Oregon was a territory, U.S. currency was scarce and seldom used. Oregonians used Mexican pesos, beaver pelts, wheat, otter pelts, and even traded blankets as the currency for their transactions. To solve their need for standardized money that was easy to hold and use, the Oregon Provisional Legislature authorized in 1849 the Oregon Exchange Company in Oregon City to mint gold coins.
One side was hand-stamped with a large beaver crouching over a log, hence the name “beaver money”; the other side of these coins had the name of the Oregon Exchange Company and the year, 1849, stamped on it. The exchange melted down gold dust into molten strips and struck 6,000 coins with a five-dollar ($5) domination, and then produced nearly 3,000 with a ten-dollar ($10) value.
Despite being the size of a minted U.S. Half-Eagle, beaver money actually held more gold. In fact, eight-percent (8%) more than the $5 and $10 coins being struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. In months, however, the private firm stopped its work when a key investor left in late 1849 to try and strike it rich in the California gold fields. Although it was illegal federally for a private entity to have minted these coins, settlers used them–even after the U.S. San Francisco Mint was established five years later and ordered all of the illegal coins to be brought in and smelted down.
With U.S. gold coins now available from the U.S. Mint–along with gold dust, nuggets, and U.S. currency–nearly all of the beaver coins disappeared over time. For their historical value and rarity, these coins are now very valuable. With no more than 50 of the $5 and $10 coins believed to be in existence today, one $5 coin sold in 2006 for $125,000 (then in 2014, more than double that) and the $10 coin is valued substantially more. Reproductions of these coins are abundant and not nearly or closely worth as much.
Check out more at: DennisPowersBooks.com.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, July 20, 2017:
6:35: Eric Peters, automotive journalist, libertarian thinker and force behind EPAutos.com talks with Bill. Eric’s latest article at EPAutos.com is about how, if you were to build a hidden compartment in your car, some police agencies are treating those people as criminals.
Read: “Storage Cubby “Criminals.” And, of course check out Eric’s other articles and reviews of the latest cars and trucks at EPAutos.com.
7:10: “Catherine” a Nurse Practicioner, formerly with the VA, now a whistlblower on alleged misconduct within the Veteran’s Affairs system, is conducting a Whistleblower Support Group in Grants Pass this Saturday.
8:10: Mark Seligman, a Josephine County resident calls the show with an update on yesterday’s County Commission meeting.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, July 19, 2017:
7:15: Tom Harris, Executive Director at the International Climate Science Coalition checks in with Bill. What exactly is right and wrong about President Donald Trump’s policies toward climate change and energy? In an article on WashingtonTimes.com, Tom points out flaws in President Trump’s plans. Read the article:
“The Flaw in Trump’s Energy Plans,” and see more at: ClimateScienceInternational.com.
7:35: Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department joins Bill, in studio for this week’s Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
8:10: Dr. Jane Orient M.D. Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons talks with Bill. Dr. Orient has an article on World Net Daily, on how third party payment schemes benefit the Swamp.
You can read the article for yourself:
“It’s Not About ‘Health Care” It’s About Control.”
_______________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, July 17, 2017, with special guest hosts: Garth & Rosemary Harrington.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself, from RogueWeather.com, brings you the Monday Outdoor Report.
7:35: Mark Tapson, Editor-In-Chief at TruthRevolt.org, joins the show by phone. Mark has penned an article at FrontPageMag.com:
“The Compassionate Left and The Coldhearted Right,” which talks about how conservatives are seen in contemporary American culture as hateful, uncaring monsters, while those on the Left are seen as benevolent, caring souls.
Learn more at MarkTapson.com, and TruthRevolt.org.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, drops by the studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.” Get more at DennisPowersBooks.com. You can also get Dr. Powers’ book: “Where Past Meets Present,” at Hellgatepress.com, or at Amazon.com.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, July 14, 2017:
6:35: Dr. Merrill Matthews, Resident Scholar at the Institute for Policy Innovation talks with Bill. Dr. Matthews is here to break down Trumpcare, and what’s ahead in the future.
Read: “Why Democrats Should Love Cruz’s Healthcare Amendment.”
To learn more, you can go to the institute’s website: IPI.org.
7:35: Jeff Hunt, Executive Director of the Centennial Institute, and Chairman of the Western Conservative Summit chats with Bill.
The Centennial Institute has been a leading voice in Colorado and around the country on such issues as physician assisted suicide, marijuana legalization, the rule of law and the nomination Neil Gorsuch.
Colorado was the first state to legalize medical marijuana. However, Denver is doing away with an annual 4:20 Pot Rally, for three years, over trash and noise complaints. One complaintant even said that the rally was “more disruptive” than the Super Bowl parade for the Denver Broncos last year.
Learn more about Jeff and the Centennial Institute HERE.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, July 13, 2017:
6:35: Tom DeWeese of the American Policy Center talks with Bill. So, would it necessarily be a good thing if actual, printed textbooks were taken out of schools in favor of, say, an iPad? According to a new article by Tom DeWeese on NewsWithViews.com, one New York school is apparently doing just that. Tom writes that they say books are antiquated, and that technology is to be the new God of learning.
Read the entire article for yourself:
“Barbarians At The Schoolhouse Door.”
7:35: Capt. Bill Simpson, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer, emergency preparedness expert and journalist at both MyOutdoorBuddy.com and Western Journalism calls from Northern California. Capt. Simpson gives you an update on his proposal to use BLM’s wild horse population to help reduce wildfire risks, and to possibly reduce prion diseases in the deer and elk populations.
8:10: Mark Unger from Sky Lakes Media calls the show, with reaction to the recent Exit 24, Phoenix Interchange story.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, July 12, 2017:
6:40: Craig Richardson, President of the Energy & Environment Legal Institute talks with Bill, about how climate activists are now resorting to legal action so that the public only hears the “settled science,” and the cash behind “green energy” activism.
Green Mafia billionaire, (or Don?), Tom Steyer’s latest tactic to combat headlines that cast him in a bad light, actually targeted The Daily Caller with legal action if it did not remove a quote from THIS STORY, which could be “interpreted” as saying that Steyer “made political contributions in exchange for influence, access or favors, which is unethical and/or unlawful.”
One of Craig’s own articles on The Daily Caller was a target of Steyer’s, for calling into question Steyer’s own possible ties to Russia, and his motives for funding the “green energy,” movement.
7:10: Roy Wright from Roy Wright Appraisal Services, a local appraiser chats with Bill, this morning about how local home prices have been going up by 8% year after year.
You can give Roy a call at 541-773-2006 for his appraisal services.
7:35: Lt. Kerry Curtis, of the Medford Police Department drops by the studio for the Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
8:10: Corey Grey from Patriot Electric joins Bill, live in studio. Corey is looking to raise money for the Eagle Point Babe Ruth girls baseball team, the Jr. Eagles, which is going to the National World Series. This will be the first time that a girls team from Southern Oregon is going to the series.
Donations can be made at any Banner Bank. You can also go to the team’s Go Fund Me page.
8:45: Mike G, from the Britt Festival stops by the studio to tell you about the latest acts coming to Britt Hill. Find out more about incoming acts, and ticket information at Brittfest.org.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, July 11, 2017:
6:35: Eric Peters, automotive journalist, libertarian thinker and all around car guy behind EPAutos.com talks with Bill. Volvo has recently announced that in 2019, Volvo’s vehicles will no longer have internal combustion engines, but will be plug-in electric cars. Read Eric’s article on the subject:
“Volvo Commits Seppuku,” at EPAutos.com.
7:35: Oregon State Representative Sal Esquivel calls the show to bring you the latest news from the Legislature, and other issues.
8:35: Brent Homan & Randall Lee, the men from Advanced Air & Metal come into the studio for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?”
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, July 10, 2017:
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors from RogueWeather.com, calls the show to bring you the Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:35: Kevin Starrett of the Oregon Firearms Federation talks with Bill, about SB719A, which would allow government agents to confiscate your firearms, on the word of somebody who says that you’re mentally unstable.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers comes into the studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
8:50: Robert Black, astronomy teacher at North Medford High, and Emily Christiansen, a senior at North join Bill in studio, to talk about the upcoming solar eclipse.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, July 7, 2017:
6:35: Dan Gainor, Vice President of Business & Culture at the Media Research Center talks with Bill on the continuing story of baby Charlie Gard. In a new piece on NewsBusters.org, Dan Gainor tells how most of the mainstream media ignored the story, because it did not include 2 things: 1. The importance of life, and 2. The failure of government run health care.
Read the article right HERE.
7:10: The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report with Mr. Outdoors himself, Greg Roberts from RogueWeather.com.
7:15: Daron Williams, Executive Director of Joe’s Place Ministries calls the show to promote the Joe’s on The Green Fundraiser, which goes to benefit the area’s homeless, unparented and at risk youth.
WHEN: This Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 5:30 in the evening.
WHERE: Schmidt Family Vineyards, at 330 Kubli Road, in Grants Pass. Click here for directions.
To get tickets, or to reserve a table, you can either call: 541-476-4563, or you can go online to: JoesPlaceMinistries.org.
7:35: State Senator Alan DeBoer calls the show. The end of the session is near, and Senator DeBoer will tell us what to expect.
8:10: Brad Fey, Jeff LeBeau and veteran Gary Foster join Bill in studio. A new season of My Story of Service is set to air on SOPTV on Monday, July 10th at 9PM. This new season will feature 7 local veterans, who served during the Vietnam era, and will all lead up to the blockbuster, 18 hour public television event: The Vietnam War by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.
8:35: Tony Cox, President and founder of All Star Taxi, comes into the studio to talk with Bill about he future of taxicabs in Medford, with the push for Uber.
You can reach All Star Cab at 541-249-3646, and for online reservations, you can email: allstartaxiallstar@gmail.com.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, July 6, 2017:
6:35: Liberty McArtor of The Stream talks with Bill. Liberty has penned an article about the United Kingdom’s heartbreaking decision to forgo the Vatican’s offer to move Charile Gard to the Vatican’s children’s hospital. So, when the state replaces the authority of the parents, just where will the line be drawn?
Read more from Liberty and other great writers at: TheStream.org.
7:10: Capt. Bill Simpson, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer and emergency preparedness expert calls the show about his new article on Western Journalism. Are insurance companies and governments now trying to monetize wildfires? Capt. Bill will tell you all about it.
Read more from Capt. Bill at MyOutdoorBuddy.com.
7:35: Ambassador to Slovenia Brent Hartley calls the show. As you know, Slovenia is First Lady Melania Trump’s place of birth, and Ambassador Hartley is from Medford!
8:10: Andy Gause, one of America’s foremost experts on the American monetary system and history of U.S. currency talks with Bill about America’s soaring national debt, and the coming debt ceiling crisis. Andy is also the author of “The Secret World of Money,” and “Uncle Sam Cooks The Books.”
If you’d like to know more about America’s monetary system, you can request Andy’s FREE CD by calling 1-800-468-2646. Or, you can go to AndyGause.com.
_______________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, June 29, 2017: Day Two, live from Washington D.C. and the “Hold Their Feet To The Fire,” broadcast event, presented by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
6:10: Congressman Mo Brooks, (R-Al) stops by the broadcast booth, to talk with Bill. Congressman Brooks was present when the shooting, during a Republican baseball practice went down, when House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, (R-La) was shot. He also will talk about the current goings-on in Congress, and how we can help.
6:20: John Miano, attorney and an Immigration & Employee rights advocate sits down with Bill. John is also the co-author of the book, “Sold Out,” along with Michelle Malkin. John, a former computer programmer, got into advocating for the American worker after seeing programming jobs being taken from American workers and given to foreigners.
You can learn more about John at the Center For Immigration Studies’ website: cis.org.
6:45: Michelle Root, a mother who lost her daughter at the hands of an illegal alien, and fights today to end illegal immigration in America.
Michelle’s daughter, Sarah Rae-Ann Root had just graduated from Bellevue University with a 4.0 GPA, when she was rear ended by Edwin Mejia on January 31, 2016, in Omaha, Nebraska. Mejia was street racing at more than 70 miles per hour, when he collided with Root’s vehicle. Mejia came to this country, unaccompanied and illegally, when he was 16, and had had several run-is with the law.
That night, Mejia had a blood alcohol level of 0.241%. His bond was set at $50,000, to which he posted $5,000. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Sarah Root was just 21 years old.
7:10: Michael Harrison, one of talk radio’s most visible and vocal advocates, and publisher of TALKERS Magazine, talks with Bill today. “The Wise Old Owl of the Talk Radio Business,” chats with Bill about free speech and the attacks on talk radio by those who would sensor it. Listen to Michael’s podcasts at: UpCloseandFarOut.com.
7:30: Congressman Steve King, (R-Ia), sits down to join Bill in the broadcast booth. Rep. King is on the Immigration Subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, and also, is a member of the Immigration Reform Caucus. He also is a strong supporter of FAIR, and he’s here to talk about the latest goings-on in the House.
8:10: Chris Chmielenski, Director of Content & Activism for Numbers USA talks with Bill. NumbersUSA provides a civil forum for Americans of all political and ethnic backgrounds to focus on a single issue, the numerical level of U.S. immigration. Chris will tell you how NumbersUSA would like to reduce immigration back down to traditional levels, and fully eliminate illegal immigration.
You can see more at: NumbersUSA.com.
8:20: Part II: Interview with Congressmen Trey Gowdy & Greg Walden.”
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 28, 2017: Day 1, live from Washington D.C. and the “Hold Their Feet To The Fire,” event, presented by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
Find out all about FAIR at fairus.org.
6:15: Ira Mehlman, Media Director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform joins Bill, live in studio, to tell you all about the event, and what needs to be done to fix the problem.
See more at FAIRus.org.
6:20: Part one of Bill’s interview with Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Congressman Greg Walden. .
6:40: Matt O’Brien, Director of Research at FAIR, talks with Bill, about the 90 day pause on immigration from certain countries with known terrorist ties.
7:15: Michelle Malkin, journalist and conservative pundit who’s been on Fox News and other news outlets joins Bill in studio. As an American, whose parents came from an Asian country, she tells the story of her parents’ legal immigration to America, and other issues. You can also check out Michelle’s books, including: “Sold Out,” by clicking here.
See more at MichelleMalkin.com, and follow Michelle on Twitter: @michellemalkin. And, see Michelle’s new venture: Michelle Malkin Investigates on CRTV.com.
7:30: Mary Ann Mendoza, a mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been drinking, and high on meth talks with Bill. This particular individual had been arrested, and deported, numerous times. Mary Ann is also a co-founder of AVIAC, the Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime.
7:45: Congressman Lou Barletta, (R-Pa) talks with Bill. Congressman Barletta will tell you about his time as a police officer, and taking on the Latin Kings street gang, and other stories in dealing with illegal immigration. See more at LouBarletta.com.
8:10: Tom Tancredo, former Republican congressman from Colorado sits down with Bill, to talk about President Trump’s immigration plan, as well as his own experience with congress during the campaign.
8:35: Robert Spencer, the Director of Jihad Watch and author, tells the story of his grandparents in Turkey and the ideology of militant Islam, also his work with The David Horowitz Freedom Center. You can see more from Robert at: JihadWatch.org. And check out his books also: Amazon.com.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, June 23, 2017:
6:35: Dr. Merrill Matthews, resident scholar at the Institute for Policy Innovation checks into the show to talk about the new healthcare bill, and just exactly what it does.
Learn more at IPI.org.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors from RogueWeather.com, calls the show to bring to you The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:20: Jay Reese comes into the studio to talk about this weekend’s event:
The Rogue River Rooster Crow Hydroplane Boat Race
WHEN: Time Trials from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, the 24th and the actual race on Sunday the 25th at 12pm.
WHERE: The City of Rogue River. Exit 48 off of I-5 North or South.
8:45: Meaghan Walkup from the Springs at Anna Maria & the Springs at Veranda Park stops in for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway.”
________________________________________________
WORTH YOUR TIME TO READ:
This morning I broke down some of the salient issues in the Josh Moulin lawsuit against Central Point. So what’s most troubling? Is it the potential forging of documents by police? Or is it Ashland P.D. pressuring the Task Force for Grubbs murder case exclusivity? Or is it a detective tipping off other MPD employees that they were in pictures of them partying with a murder suspect? If police are doing this to “their own”, it’s no wonder why many regular folks are wary of getting railroaded in LEO encounters. It’s worth your time to read the 39 page suit. Here it is: Josh Moulin Lawsuit.
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, June 22, 2017:
6:35: Jim Ludwick from Oregonians for Immigration Reform joins the show. While the governor and others move to strengthen Oregon’s status as a “sanctuary state,” OFIR seeks to float a citizen’s initiative to eliminate the sanctuary state law.
Learn more at: OregonIR.org.
7:35: State Senator Alan DeBoer calls the show for a legislative update from the Senatorial side.
8:10: Will Reishman, an Investment Advisor at Coby Lamson Capital Management comes into the studio to talk about what exactly is going on with the Russia/Syria situation.
8:45: Jay Reese comes into the studio to talk about this weekend’s event:
The Rogue River Rooster Crow Hydroplane Boat Race.
WHEN: Time Trials from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, the 24th and the actual race on Sunday the 25th at 12pm.
WHERE: The City of Rogue River. Exit 48 off of I-5 North or South.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 21, 2017:
6:35: John Bambanek, a manager of Threat Systems at Fidelis Cybersecurity, and host of Cybersecurity Today talks with Bill. What are the possible consequences of the data of some 200 million U.S. voters being accidentally leaked by a GOP analytics firm? John Bambanek will tell you.
See more at John’s website: CybersecurityTodayRadio.com, and follow John on Twitter: @bambenek
7:35: Lt. Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department drops by to bring you the Crimestoppers, Case of The Week.
8:10: Ilana Mercer, author of “The Trump Revolution,” chats with Bill, about her article on The Daily Caller:
“The War on Trump: The Big Picture for Conservatives, Libertarians & Liberals.”
Learn more about Ilana at her website: IlanaMercer.com. And, you can follow Ilana on Twitter too: @IlanaMercer
8:35: Brent Kell & Jay Tapp from Valley Immediate Care joins Bill, in studio to talk about the Ink Out program! Valley Immediate Care’s tattoo removal program. You can learn more about Ink Out and other programs at:
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, June 20, 2017:
6:35: Hannah Smith, Senior Counsel at Becket, talks with Bill. A huge victory has been won for free speech in the case of a Portland rock band called “The Slants.” The Supreme Court ruled, unanimously, that the band had the right to trademark their name, though it had previously been rejected for being “too offensive.” But, the question is, what could this victory do for religious freedoms? Hannah will tell you all about it.
Read the case for yourself here, and you can find out more at BecketLaw.org.
7:35: Kurt Hadley, a local HAM radio operator talks with Bill. So, how exactly would you keep in contact in a major emergency? When the cellphone towers go down, and internet is lost, one way would be HAM, or ‘amateur’ radio. The members of the Cascade Amateur Radio Enthusiasts (C.A.R.E) Club and The Rogue Valley Amateur Radio Club are getting together for the first time ever, for the National Amateur Radio Field Day event.
WHEN: Saturday, June 24th to Sunday, June 25th. Activities begin at 11am Saturday, will go overnight, and end at 11am on Sunday.
WHERE: In the fields adjacent to the ScienceWorks building: 1500 E. Main Street in Ashland.
This is a free event, and is open to the public. You can find out more about Field Day at: Arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
8:10: Donald Devine, a senior scholar at The Fund for American Studies and former Director of OPM under President Ronald Reagan joins the show. Donald has penned an article on The Imaginative Conservative, on how conservatives should evaluate Trump’s presidency, and confront the conservative future.
Check out books by Donald: “America’s Way Back: Reclaiming Freedom, Tradition and Constitution,” as well as learn more about Donald.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, June 19, 2017:
6:48: Marc Ruskin, former FBI agent, and author of the new book: “The Pretender: My Life Undercover for The FBI,” talks with Bill, about what its like to be one of the good guys, pretending to be a villain. Click here to get the book at: Amazon.com.
7:10: Greg Roberts, “Mr. Outdoors,” of Rogue Weather, calls the show to bring you The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:35: Eric Peters, libertarian car guy, and force behind EPAutos.com, talks with Bill, about the newest war against diesel engines. Read Eric’s article on the subject: “The Anti-Diesel Jihad Expands.”
Get more, thought, and reviews of the latest cars at EPAutos.com.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, retired professor of Business Law comes into the studio to bring you this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
Crater Lake
By Dennis Powers
The first non-Native American to view Crater Lake is generally credited to John Wesley Hillman, a California prospector who was searching for the fabled “Lost Cabin Mine.” As the story goes, Hillman rode his mule in June of 1853, to a rim, where if it hadn’t stopped a few feet from the edge, he would have pitched over to his death. As his group marveled at the sight, a vote was taken on its name between “Mysterious Lake” and “Deep Blue Lake” with the latter chosen. The
Created after a violent eruption of an ancient volcano, Crater Lake formed 7,700 years ago by an explosion calculated to be 42 times as powerful as the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption. The mountain then was 10,000 to 12,000 feet high and later named Mount Mazama. A basin or caldera formed when the volcano’s top 5,000 feet collapsed from the ash and lava that exploded out. When the lava flows sealed its bottom, the subsequent rainfall and snowmelt over countless years filled this with 4.6 trillion gallons of water. The collapsed basin is roughly 3.7 by 5.5 miles, and the ash settled in a distinct layer over several thousand square miles.
The deepest lake in the U.S. was thus formed at 1,932 feet (sonar mapping in 2000 came up with an average depth of 1,943 feet)–and the seventh deepest in the world–that today is half-filled with water. A small volcanic island named Wizard Island is on the lake’s west side. Surrounded by black, volcanic lava blocks, its cinder cone rises 760 feet above the lake with a small crater at its summit.
The lake’s water is so clear that it holds a world-clarity record of 142 feet. The dramatic deep-blue color is due to its great depth, water clarity, and the way light interacts with water. Water molecules absorb the longer wavelengths of light better (reds, oranges, yellows, and greens). Shorter wavelengths (blues) are more easily scattered than soaked up. In the deep lake, some of the scattered blue light is redirected back to the surface to where the color is visible.
Peter Britt took the first surviving picture of Crater Lake in 1874; in 1902, President Roosevelt signed the law designating Crater Lake as the 6th National Park that now contains over 183,000 acres. The 30-mile Rim Drive around Crater Lake is two-lanes with scenic overlooks. From mid-October until mid-June, the north entrance and Rim Drive are closed due to deep snow and ice buildups, although the lake rarely freezes over.
Although visitors can fish (non-native rainbow trout and kokanee salmon) and swim, the surface water is cold but “warms” up in the summer to 55° to 60°. The “yellow stuff” floating in the water then is simply pine pollen that settles later to the bottom.
More visitors from California than from Oregon have visited lately, and total visitations (including overseas visitors) number now over 700,000 people every year. This is one of the premier landmarks in Southern Oregon that people have marveled at since the first roads and treks led there.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, June 16, 2017:
6:40: Steve Milloy, Senior Fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, and author of the book: “Scare Pollution: Why and How To Fix The EPA,” talks with Bill. A new study has come out, that debunks the EPA’s long standing policy that breathing PM2.5 is hazardous to one’s health. Steve will tell you, what will happen next at the EPA.
Get Steve’s book, at Amazon.com. And, read the studies for yourself at JunkScience.com.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com, calls the show to bring you the Friday, Water World Boat & Powersport, Outdoor Report.
8:10: Dr. Robin Miller, a local internist, and Katie Ortlip, a hospice, social worker with Asante, join Bill, live in studio. Katie is also a co-author of the book “Living with Dying A Complete Guide for Caregivers,” and is here to talk to Bill about it. They will also be part of an event, set to take place next Saturday. The Information is below.
Event: “Health & Wellness from Start to Finish”
Where: The Smullin Center at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center: 2825 E. Barnett Road in Medford.
When: Saturday, June 24th, from 9am to 2pm.
You can register for the event at WellHealed.net. And, you can pick up Robin and Katie’s book at Amazon.com.
8:45: Justin Goodlett, of Goodlett Automotive will drop by the studio to promote this weekend’s race to benefit Clint, a local 5 year old boy, who has liver cancer.
Event: “No One Fights Alone Shootout”
Where: The Medford Dragstrip: 6900 Kershaw Road.
When: Friday & Saturday, June 16th & 17th.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, June 15, 2017:
6:40: Dr. Bob Arnot M.D., author of the new book “The Coffee Lover’s Diet: Change Your Coffee, Change Your Life,” calls the show. Now, for most of our lives, we’ve been told that coffee is actually bad for our heath. Dr. Bob Arnot, has traveled the world in search of the most healthy coffees in the world. And, he’s here to tell you about his book, and give you some coffee pointers.
Get Dr. Bob’s book at Amazon.com, and also, check out his own line of coffees, at DrDangerCoffee.com.
7:10: Larry Pratt, Executive Director Emeritus of Gun Owners of America talks with Bill about yesterday’s shooting of a U.S. Congressman and others in Alexandria, Virginia, and to touch on Virginia’s Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe’s call for more gun control after the ambush.
Get more information at: GunOwners.org.
7:35: Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey joins the show from Northern California. Siskiyou County’s Board of Supervisors, the equvalent to county commissioners in Oregon, is considering easing restrictions on marijuana. This is something that Sheriff Lopey is none to pleased about, and he’ll tell you why.
8:10: Professor Eric Fruits, Chief Economist at Economics International Corp, and adjunct professor of economics at Portland State University talks with Bill. So, what about the “Son of Measure 97 Corporate Tax Plan?” This “sneaky” tax plan looks to double taxation of smaller business, while providing tax breaks for the largest and most profitable companies.
Here’s the entire text of Professor Fruits’ Analysis of the Legislature’s Latest Tax on Sales, and what it could mean for Oregon’s citizens.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 14, 2017:
6:10: Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government talks with Bill on the hearings of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, power grid issues, and the breaking news of two Repbulican Congressmen shot, along with aides and at least two U.S. Capitol police officers. See the video from ALG: “Crisis Point,” and as always you can read more at NetRightDaily.com. And, you can also learn more at: GetLiberty.org.
7:10: Dr. Steven Greenleaf, “Steve The Marine,” talks with Bill. Today it’s all about the Constitution and law concerning what the President has to tell Congress about his activities, and reaction to the Jeff Sessions hearings.
7:35: Deputy Chief Scott Clausen of the Medford Police Department joins Bill, live in studio, to bring you the Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
________________________________________________
TWO NEWSPAPERS, TWO HEADLINES, SAME STORY…INTERESTING, ISN’T IT?
Bill’s Guests for Monday, June 12, 2017
6:20 Jonathan Goldsmith, the former Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man in the World”. His Memoir, out tomorrow, “STAY INTERESTING
If it weren’t for the recommendation of a psychiatrist, Goldsmith may have never pursued a career in acting. He spent years as a young man racking up over 500 television and movie credits, starring opposite some of the greats such as John Wayne and Judy Garland. But his most significant role came about after he had spent 10 years away from the industry and was living out of his truck in Malibu, which is where his memoir begins.
7:10 Outdoor Report with Greg Roberts from Rogue Weather Dot Com
7:15 Dr. Steven Greenleaf “Steve the Marine” 541-499-0079
TRUMP AND N.A.T.O.
President Trump has been berating the members of N.A.T.O. for not meeting their obligations to spend 2% of GDP on defense. In fact only 5 of the 28 members are meeting their obligation. Article V of N.A.T.O states that an attack on one ally, is an attack on all. The President is threatening to come to the aid of only the 5 members that are in compliance. Liberals are usually opposed to the military. Hypocritically they are criticizing Trump saying that he is threatening a treaty violation. Trump is right and his critics are wrong under centuries of international law. The United States could go much further. We could even pull out of N.A.T.O.
Our first Constitution was the Articles of Confederation which was similar to a treaty. All 13 states were failing to make their payments to the central government. The central government was broke. America was vulnerable to attack. The Constitutional Convention of 1787 was authorized only to amend the Articles of Confederation. They went further and threw them out and started from scratch. James Madison justified this in Federalist 43, page 227 of my copy:
“It is an established doctrine on the subject of treaties, that all the articles are mutually conditions of each other; that a breach of any one article is a breach of the whole treaty; and that a breach, committed by either of the parties, absolves the others, and authorizes them, if they please, to pronounce the compact violated and void.”
Not only could the President do as he threatened, he could legally pull us out of N.A.T.O.
John Jay wrote in Federalist 10:
“The just causes of war, for the most part, arise from violations of treaties or from direct violence.”
Our Constitutional history does not start in 1787 or even 1776. It goes back twenty-five hundred years through Britain, Rome, and Greece. Twenty-five hundred years ago Athens founded the Delian League to counter Persia and Sparta. At first it was voluntary, but as peace prevailed many of the city states failed to meet their obligations. Under this precedent Trump could bomb NATO members in default. I am not suggesting that.
N.A.T.O. has been milking the United States since the 1940’s. Instead of meeting their military obligations they are creating extravagant welfare states. We are subsidizing that. Trump should put his foot down and do what he threatened. Alternatively we should pull out of N.AT.O. President Washington was opposed to permanent alliances. Our alliance with France eventually caused big problems. The Great Senator Robert Taft opposed N.A.T.O. for these reasons.
Semper fi,
Steve the Marine
7:35 Medford City Councilman Kevin Stine
8:10 Dr. Dennis Powers, “Visiting Past and Present”
Mt. McLoughlin
By Dennis Powers
When driving southward on I-5 towards Medford, the near-perfect, mirror image of Japan’s Mt. Fuji appears. Although Mt. McLoughlin at 9,495 feet high is the tallest volcano between Mt. Shasta and Crater Lake, its base size is dwarfed by the much taller Mt. Shasta (14,162 feet high with near thirty times more volume) and Crater Lake’s Mt. Mazama (ten times as much)—but this one dominates the lower Valley. From distant Medicine Lake in California, around the rim of Crater Lake, or along I-5 between Yreka (California) and Medford, Mt. McLoughlin is easily recognized.
The symmetrical shape appears when viewed from the south or southeast. It becomes apparent that a large part of the mountain is missing when seen from a different direction; for example, from the north along the Crater Lake rim or east from Klamath Lake. This was due to late Ice-Age glaciers that shaved away the mountain’s northeast side, lowering the summit by 300 feet and gouging out a large bowl-like hollow.
The mountain is a young volcano geologically. Formed by a series of eruptions and cooled lava flow over long periods of time, geologists have determined that its steep-sided, lava cone is less than 700,000 years old. Indicating later eruptions, its western and southern flanks suggest that the bulk of its form is no older than 200,000 years, with much of this probably younger, perhaps as late as 20,000 to 30,000 years ago.
Leaving Fort Vancouver to trap beaver and otter for sale in England, Hudson Bay Company’s Peter Skene Ogden traveled through Central Oregon. Ogden’s journal contains this notation for February 14, 1827: “I have named this river Sastise River. There is a mountain equal in height to Mount Hood or Vancouver; I have named (it) Mt. Sastise. I have given these names from the tribes of the Indians.” Historians believe that he actually spotted the Rogue River and Mount McLoughlin, and this would have been the first recorded observation.
The name tributes John McLoughlin, one of the most influential figures in the early 1800s in Pacific Northwest history. The Oregon legislature renamed the peak from Mount Pitt to Mt. McLoughlin in 1905, and the U.S. Board of Geographic Names recognized that change in 1912.
McLoughlin was Canadian born and didn’t become an American citizen until he was 67 years old. However, he had been a frontier doctor, British fur trade officer, the founder of Fort Vancouver (1825) and of Oregon City (1842). When he was the Chief Factor (Superintendent) of the British Hudson Bay Company (“HBC”), based at Fort Vancouver on the Columbia River, American pioneers arrived there without supplies. As the last stop on the Oregon Trail for many, they asked McLoughlin to help them survive their first winter in Oregon. He did—although this later cost him his job. Dr. John McLoughlin’s key role in Oregon’s early history prompted the state legislature in 1957 to name him the “Father of Oregon” on the 100th Anniversary of his death.
On July 1, 1927, a two-foot diameter pipeline began carrying water from Mt. McLoughlin by gravity flow to Medford (and eventually other cities in the Bear Creek Valley). Its snowmelt percolates through the porous, volcanic soils to emerge again at Big Butte Springs (2,700-foot elevation) near the town of Butte Falls and provides the area today with the great majority of its water needs.
The access to Mt. McLoughlin is considered “remarkably easy” via Oregon Highway 140 between Medford and Klamath Falls. Held in high esteem by residents, the thick conifer forests around its base and other nearby mountains provide enjoyable hiking and fishing. After the snow has melted from the trail, hikers have a relative hard hike ahead, but the views are magnificent—and a continued tribute to this Southern Oregon landmark.
Sources: “USGS/Description: Mt. McLoughlin Volcano, Oregon,” at Mt. McLoughlin; “The McLoughlin Memorial Association,” at John McLoughlin; Jeff LaLande, “The Oregon Encyclopedia: Mt. McLoughlin,” at Mountain Write-up (With Images).