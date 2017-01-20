FULL TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE, OUTSIDE SALES AND PROGRAMMING. SEND RESUME TOmedfordhr@bicoastalmedia.com
BICOASTAL MEDIA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
FULL TIME OUTSIDE ADVERTISING SALES FOR FIVE BROADCASTING STATIONS. DUTIES INCLUDE CONTACTING PROSPECTIVE CUSTOMERS TO SELL RADIO TIME, PREPARE PROMOTIONAL PLANS, SALES LITERATURE, TIME RATES AND SALES CONTRACTS. ATTEND SALES STAFF MEETING AND TRAINING SESSIONS. SEND RESUME TOmedfordhr@bicoastalmedia.com or
3624 AVION DRIVE, MEDFORD, OR 97504
Are you able to wear more than one hat with production, music, and promotional experience? Are you adept in operating systems such as Audio Vault, NexGen, Scott Studios, or MediaTouch? Know your way around Selector, Music Master, Cool Edit, VoxPro, and other radio specific applications? Rush your resume, aircheck (.mp3 only), and cover lettermedfordhr@bicoastalmedia.com. Bicoastal Media, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.