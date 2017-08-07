8-7 to 8-11-2017:
EVERYWHERE I LOOK, I SEE AGENDAS
Time for “Fun with Math”, starring the Medford and Phoenix City Councils. Medford plans a road diet, reducing Jackson between Central and Biddle from 4 lanes to 3. 1 lane in each direction, a center turn lane, and Gang Green Bike lanes added. This is being done under the guise of “SAAAAAAAAAAfety”. Using the city’s stats, 9.4 MILLION vehicles go through Jackson and Central each year, with around 15 accidents…slow speed, btw. So the logic is we increase wait times and glug up Jackson due to 1 out of 652,777 vehicles each year getting into a wreck? B.S., this is a thinly veiled excuse for pushing bike lanes. Don’t let them get away with it, call your city councilors and let ’em know what, and modify the Transportation Plan. More on this tomorrow w/Mr. X..
Next we have the City of Phoenix, where a study says it needs more park land. They have 12.5 acres of parks for 4500 residents. We’re told a 40% population increase over the next 20 years (to 6300) means we have to add 69 acres of park land. 69 acres of parks for an extra 1800 people when 12.5 acres handled 4500?!?! Once again, the planners figure you can’t do math. Oh, and over the last 26 years, Phoenix’s population has gone up 26%, but magically predict 40% growth over the next 20 years? You’re being played by the agenda pushers, folks. Go to the meeting on parks 6:30pm tonight in Phoenix at 1000 S. “B”. Street. Once again, call B.S. on their expensive government fiefdom-growing agendas. (Could this be connected with them interviewing Eric Swanson, former C.M. for Medford? He evangelized for the utility fees as the new, keen way to tax you without permission.)
Bill’s Guests for, Monday, August 7, 2017:
6:35: Austin Ruse, President of the Center for Family and Human Rights talks with Bill this morning. Austin has a new book out:
“Fake Science: Exposing the Left’s Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts and Dodgy Data.”
The book is loaded with facts that the Left doesn’t want you to know. You can read more from Austin at Breitbart, and at Crisis Magazine.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com, calls in to bring you the Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:20: Rick Manning, President of Americans For Limited Government joins the show this morning to bring the latest from The Swamp. Rick in a new article on FoxNews.com, says that President Trump should fire National Security Advisor, General H.R. McMaster and the entire National Security staff after a series of leaks which could be detrimental to the security of the nation.
Read the article for yourself: “Trump Should Fire McMaster and the Entire NSC Staff.” You can also read more at: GetLiberty.org, and NetRightDaily.com.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, retired Professor of Business Law, and local historian joins Bill, live in studio, for this week’s edtion of “Visiting Past & Present.” Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Dr. Powers’ new book: “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” at Hellgate Press.
This week:
Blackstone Audio
By Dennis Powers
Founder Craig Black had extensive business experience prior to starting up Blackstone Audio with his wife, Michelle, in 1987 in their Medford living room. Craig had been a retail store manager, supervisor, and in corporate development for Hickory Farms. He worked for the large conglomerate, Tenneco West, where he managed the House of Almonds—a mall-based specialty foods store—that grew within eight years from two anchor stores into more than 250 locations and $50 million in sales revenues. After earning an MBA from Pepperdine, he discovered his passion for audiobooks and launched the company.
Craig and Michelle first chose the name of “Classics on Tape,” but later decided on “Blackstone” in honor of the British literary magazine (which also is a derivative of their name). When the decision was made on where to locate their production studios, they decided on Ashland with its Oregon Shakespeare Festival and acting pool for narrating their books on tape. The company started with three employees.
Navigating the firm’s ups and downs along with the economy, the founders put at the forefront their love of books, audiobooks, and quality. The corporate culture formed accordingly. Its contracts with digital download companies brought audiobooks to libraries and direct to consumers, while selling its audiobooks and other recordings through its website, Amazon.com, iTunes, and other venues.
Keeping abreast of new technology developments ahead of others was another key factor in the company’s growth: It was the first audio publisher to create the condensed MP3-CD format. The firm developed an app (named “Downpour”) allowing readers to forward a digital book to their iPad, iPhone, or even car device, but even jump to a precise page on the book. The technology developed also included the ability to move back and forth between the ebook and audiobook, regardless of the type of device being used.
Blackstone Audio grew to near 200 employees with offices in California, Portland, New York and New England—with most employees in Ashland. Located on Mistletoe Road, its Ashland complex houses two buildings with over 40,000 square feet of office and warehouse space; the firm has five in-house, state-of-the-art recording studios located here alone. From partnerships with major book publishers to Disney, the company is also acquiring the exclusive audiobook rights to old classics, ranging from authors as Ann Rand and Ian Fleming to George Orwell and William Shirer.
Blackstone has distributed over 11,000 audio book titles (being in the top three largest ones) and has branched into publishing print books. It has been awarded five Grammies and over 50 Audies (audiobook) awards. Further, in recognition of his standout career, AudioFile magazine lauded Craig as a “pioneer of the audio industry,” and he was honored with the Audio Publishers Association Special Achievement Award in 2012.
In the three decades from working in a living room to their present Ashland headquarters and far-flung operations, the success story of Craig and Michelle Black stands out. And it has been an amazing journey that all of us can enjoy.
________________________________________________
TINY HOUSES MISSION CREEP (opinion)
Yesterday the Medford city council votes 6-2 to approve the latest extra-expanded version of the Hope Village project. I don’t believe this urban camping with tiny houses plan will lead to many rejoining civil society sans homelessness. One listener told me today that this is another example of a ministry appearing to do something about a problem all while plugging into the non-profit organization grant stream funding racket. No wonder there’s been mission creep at the half-assed version of a mission. Councillors Tim Jackle and Kim Wallan wisely voted no, while 6 others approved the expanded plan.Tim D’Alessandro said “I do feel like I’m walking into this (vote) with a gun to my head”. C’mon city poobahs, this was supposed to be a limited in scope project. When it tries pushing outside the original agreed to concepts, you have a duty to VOTE NO.
______________