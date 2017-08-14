8-14 to 8-18-2017
Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
Past Shows and commentary at BLOG ARCHIVES.
Bill Meyer’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/BillMeyerShow
Follow Bill on Twitter: @BillMeyerShow
MONDAY 8-07-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
TUESDAY 8-08-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
WEDNESDAY 8-09-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
THURSDAY 8-10-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
FRIDAY 8-11-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
ALL PODCASTS (last 90 days) on BillMeyerShow.Com
IT’S ABOUT ROBERT E. LEE….REALLY?!?!?!
Taliban and ISIS knock down and destroy historical monuments, too…just like our Cultural Marxists. The pig ignorance shown by these sock puppets astounds.even this grizzled talker. Supposedly the conflict in #Charlottsville started with wanting to remove Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue. Do these barbarians even know the first thing about what they protest? Read on:
Lee Quote 1: “There are few, I believe, in this enlightened age, who will not acknowledge that slavery as an institution is a moral and political evil.”
Lee Quote 2: “So far from engaging in a war to perpetuate slavery, I am rejoiced that Slavery is abolished. I believe it will be greatly for the interest of the South. So fully am I satisfied of this that I would have cheerfully lost all that I have lost by the war, and have suffered all that I have suffered to have this object attained.”
Lee Quote 3: “The consolidation of the states into one vast empire, sure to be aggressive abroad and despotic at home, will be the certain precursor of ruin which has overwhelmed all that preceded it.”
My Favorite Lee Quote: “A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday does not know where it is today.” – THAT is the race-supremacy goals of the SJW “Antifa” left.
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, August 14, 2017:
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors from RogueWeather.com for the Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:15: Cory Crebbin, Director of Medford Public Works joins Bill, live in studio, to discuss the local transportation plan.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers comes into the studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.” Don’t forget to pick up Dr. Powers’ new book: “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places and Stories of Southern Oregon,” at Hellgate Press.
8:40: Brad Fay, Director of Content & Services and Julie Akins, a producer with Southern Oregon Public Television stops by the studio to tell you about an upcoming event for the upcoming Ken Burns Documentary, The Vietnam War. If you’d like to see a part of the documentary, RSVP with SOPTV at 541-779-0808. The event takes place tomorrow night at SOPTV’s studios at 28 South Fir Street in Medford.
8:45: Robert Black, an astronomy teacher, and Reyna Kirschel, a senior from North Medford High School, comes into the studio for talk about the solar eclipse coming up next Monday. The kids will be live-streaming the event, from a balloon that they’ve created. You can watch the live balloon footage of the eclipse at: Eclipse.stream.live, and Look for Team 8.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, August 11, 2017:
7:10: Greg Roberts, from RogueWeather.com, The Weekend Water World Boat & Powersport, Outdoor Report.
7:15: Oregon State Senator Herman Baertschiger of Grants Pass, joins Bill live on the phone from the front lines of the Reuben Fire burning some five miles north of the Grave Creek Bridge and The Rogue River Trail. He’ll tell you what it’s like out there on the fire lines, as well as other issues.
7:35: Eric Peters, automotive journalist, libertarian thinker and the force behind EPAutos.com, talks with Bill. Do people really need alarms that would warn parents to take their kids out of cars? Also, Are people blaming the wrong people, that would be car manufacturers, rather than government for airbag failures being reported?
Check out more at EPAutos.com.
8:35: Michael Campbell from Sis-Q Cellular joins Bill, live in studio for today’s editon of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?”
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for, Thursday, August 10, 2017:
6:35: Dr. William “Matt” Briggs from TheStream.org talks with Bill this morning, “Diversity is our weakness,” writes The Stream’s Dr. William Briggs. Dr. Briggs breaks down Google employee James Damore’s viral commentary on his former employer. Damore’s main argument is that men and women are biologically different in many ways, and he asserts that biological differences are not just social constructs. For sharing truth and exposing the bogus diversity agenda of Google, he was fired.
The Google case hits at a larger issue, are we at a point in our society where diversity is religion, and we silence anyone who objects? Certainly that’s not true diversity. George Orwell said, “The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it.”
You can read more at: TheStream.org.
7:10: Knute Buehler, Oregon State Representative, (R-Bend), and GOP Gubernatorial candidate talks with Bill. Representative Buehler has sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown, criticizing the Medicaid policy. Mr. Buehler will discuss it.
8:25: Chuck Hauser of Honor Flight of Southern Oregon talks with Bill, about the final honor flight for veterans to fly to Washington D.C. Donations are needed to help WWII Navy Veteran Harold Simpson of West Medford’s granddaughter accompany her grandpa on the last Honor Flight to D.C.
If you’d like to help you can go to: GoFundMe.com/HaroldSimpson-HonorFlights. Or, you can give Chuck a call at: 541-821-1735.
8:35: Sue Aikens, from the National Geographic Channel’s: “Life Beyond Zero,” talks with Bill this morning. A new season of the show will be airing tonight at 9/8c. Sue will tell us what to expect for this news season.
Check out more about Sue at: NationalGeographic.com, and follow Sue on Facebook and Twitter.
8:45: Floyd Harmon, Executive Director of The Asante Foundation, and Ann Root, Owner of EdenVale Winery talk with Bill about this year’s Oregon Wine Experience event. You can get your tickets to the event at: TheOregonWineExperience.com.
________________________________________________
A MESSAGE FROM SAL ESQUIVEL
Dear Friends;
“Governor Brown will also veto appropriations outlined in Section 4 for the Holly Theater, Harry and David Ballpark, and Bradshaw Drop Irrigation project in Medford.
“The cornerstone of all negotiations whether they occur in a public or private arena, is the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing,” Governor Brown said. “I believe that each of these projects should be considered during the 2018 session to be evaluated on their merits.””
This is what I read today, with no other notice, regarding the monies which were bargained for during the 2017 Legislative Session.
Many of you are well aware that I took a vote for taxes, which I have done twice in my 13 years in Salem, and passed HB 2391 out of the House. Yes, there was a deal made – I agreed to vote for that bill so SB494 (the death panel bill) would be killed along with several other very atrocious anti business bills.
What in exchange – Southern Oregon was to receive $1,000,000 for the Holly Theatre, $250,000 for the Vietnam Wall Replica, $750,000 for a stadium roof at Harry & David Baseball Field, and $1.8 million for the Bradshaw Drop Irrigation Project. There was also a $2 million dollar appropriation for the Family Nurturing Center.
That was the agreement – I give them the vote – they promise to appropriate the money for those projects for Southern Oregon.
I did my part – I gave them the one vote they needed to get HB 2391 out of the House. Beyond that I made no promises – but when I learned that this leadership group was going to push for free full term abortions for anyone in the state and appropriate $35-55 million to make sure all illegal children had FULL health coverage. This was never part of the discussion!!
Late in the session – when the voting was over – I was approached by Rep Parrish to discuss an Initiative Petition (IP309) which would give Oregonians the right to vote on whether they wanted their insurance premiums taxed – to pay for abortions and insurance for illegals – and I agreed to be a co sponsor of this initiative. Oregonians should be able to determine whether they want their tax dollars paying for these social issues.
If you have ever wondered if it is partisan in Salem – well here is your proof. HB 5006 is 40 pages long listing a proverbial plethora of projects across the State of Oregon sending money into many districts across the state. It includes $110 Million dollars for a new Courthouse in Multnomah County, $400,000 for the Greater Portland YMCA, $784,982 for The Dallas Historic Preservation of a Theatre – the list goes on – but the only items that Governor Kate Brown chose to line item veto are the ones from Southern Oregon – District 6.
Friends – that is partisan politics at its best – she certainly reigns queen when it comes to singling out one Representative that works for his district and the State of Oregon and doesn’t take his orders from her or the present leadership. I gave them what they asked for – Brown needs to hold up her end of bargain.
I don’t ask much of my constituents – but I am asking now. Please call her office, email her and inundate her office with statement on how unfair this is to southern Oregon. How dare she punish the entire region because she cannot manipulate a representative.
The economy of southern Oregon will be deeply affected by the $1 million she removes from the Holly. The $750,000 was dedicated to the Youth Baseball Association of Southern Oregon – so young ball players go without a cover for their stadium, not to mention the the Bradshaw Drop Water Project is a timely project dependent on Federal funds as well. We lose an extremely large amount of water in the aquaducts from Butte Falls to Medford – the environmental community should be on her case so fast it would make her head swim! (I’m sure they won’t be – but they should.)
Thank you for taking the time to participate in your state government – such as it is. This is very disappointing to me – and in some ways I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised – but it continues to amaze me just how low the leadership will stoop to get what they want.
Governor Brown Phone: 503-378-4582
Governor’s Assistants Office 503-378-6648
Twitter: @OregonGovBrown
http://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/contact.aspx
I also ask that you share this with every person you know and ask them to participate as well.
Yours truly,
Representative Sal Esquivel
House District 6
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, August 9, 2017:
7:10: Frank Cullen, Executive Director of U.S. Intellectual Property for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C., talks with Bill. Frank Cullen joins the show to talk about counterfeit back to school items, fake glasses and other phony products.
To find a list of reputable dealers of solar eclipse glasses, and to find out more go to TheGlobalIPCenter.com.
7:25: Sal Esquvel, Oregon State Representative for Medford calls the show to talk about a number of broken funding promises from Governor Kate Brown. These include line item vetoes for transportation funding for the Capitol Highway project in Portland, The Holly Theater, Harry & David Field and the Bradshaw Drop Irrigation project in Medford.
7:40: Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department joins Bill, live in studio, to bring you The Crime Stoppers Case of The Week.
8:10: James DeMeo Ph D. a local biophysical researcher and lecturer, talks with Bill this morning. James has a book out:
“Marx, Engels, Lenin, Trotsky: Genocide Quotes. Hidden History of Communism’s Founding Tyrants In Their Own Words.”
Dr. DeMeo will tell you about the founding fathers of communism, and how today’s Left, is really, no different.
Learn more at: OrgoneLab.org.
8:45: Mike G. from the Britt Festival comes into the studio to tell you about the latest concerts coming up. For tickets and more information on upcoming shows, you can go to BrittFest.org.
________________________________________________
RESIST THE ROAD DIET – HERE’S HOW
Here is Medford’s Transportation Plan Document – This is the root of road diets, parking restrictions, and bike lane pushers. (get a load of page 30 on, but it’s all interesting…And it needs changed)
Medford officials are easy to contact – here’s their page. Putting a road diet on a designated main arterial like Jackson is extremely poor public policy. To be fair, the council is just continuing an agenda-driven green policy program approved by a past city council. This was presented by a Portland firm, Parametrix. It promotes the state goal of “sustainability”, but we believe this is yet another example of Portland’s governance model being forced upon the people and governments of southern Oregon via backdoor state policy.
What they call sustainability has its roots in global governance. You’re probably familiar with the various terms ascribed to it – “Sustainable Development”, Agenda 21, Roadmap to 2020, Vision Plan 2050, etc. This transportation policy plan was approved by the 2003 council. Policy can be changed, yes, even by saying no to the ODOT traffic grant of 1.25 million. Please contact your elected officials.
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, August 8, 2017:
6:35: Dan Stein, President of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, (FAIR), talks with Bill this morning. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has threatened to sue the Trump Administration over their threat to de-fund sanctuary cities. What will happen next? Dan Stein can give you an idea.
Get more information at FairUS.org.
7:35: Oregon State Representative Sal Esquivel calls in to bring an update on what’s going on in the Legislature.
8:10: Mr. X, crack researcher and expert on all things that the Green Mafia is up to, to take your property, and other rights from you, leaves the sanctuary of his hidden Southern Oregon bunker and joins Bill, live in studio.
Well, somebody in Medford has decided that it would be a good idea to slim Jackson Street, from Central to Biddle, down to three lanes, one in each direction and a turn lane, and add LARGE Gang Green bike lanes.All in the name of “traffic safety.” But, according to Mr. X, this has been a plan of Medford’s for a long, long time, and is nothing new. He goes on to say that this road diet has NOTHING to do with traffic safety, and is more about bicycles to placate the forces of Oregon’s Eco-Communists, most of which appear to be transplants from out of state. He’ll also tell you what YOU can do to fight back.
Details on the Road Diet can be found HERE.
________________________________________________
EVERYWHERE I LOOK, I SEE AGENDAS
Time for “Fun with Math”, starring the Medford and Phoenix City Councils. Medford plans a road diet, reducing Jackson between Central and Biddle from 4 lanes to 3. 1 lane in each direction, a center turn lane, and Gang Green Bike lanes added. This is being done under the guise of “SAAAAAAAAAAfety”. Using the city’s stats, 9.4 MILLION vehicles go through Jackson and Central each year, with around 15 accidents…slow speed, btw. So the logic is we increase wait times and glug up Jackson due to 1 out of 652,777 vehicles each year getting into a wreck? B.S., this is a thinly veiled excuse for pushing bike lanes. Don’t let them get away with it, call your city councilors and let ’em know what, and modify the Transportation Plan. More on this tomorrow w/Mr. X..
Next we have the City of Phoenix, where a study says it needs more park land. They have 12.5 acres of parks for 4500 residents. We’re told a 40% population increase over the next 20 years (to 6300) means we have to add 69 acres of park land. 69 acres of parks for an extra 1800 people when 12.5 acres handled 4500?!?! Once again, the planners figure you can’t do math. Oh, and over the last 26 years, Phoenix’s population has gone up 26%, but magically predict 40% growth over the next 20 years? You’re being played by the agenda pushers, folks. Go to the meeting on parks 6:30pm tonight in Phoenix at 1000 S. “B”. Street. Once again, call B.S. on their expensive government fiefdom-growing agendas. (Could this be connected with them interviewing Eric Swanson, former C.M. for Medford? He evangelized for the utility fees as the new, keen way to tax you without permission.)
Bill’s Guests for, Monday, August 7, 2017:
6:35: Austin Ruse, President of the Center for Family and Human Rights talks with Bill this morning. Austin has a new book out:
“Fake Science: Exposing the Left’s Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts and Dodgy Data.”
The book is loaded with facts that the Left doesn’t want you to know. You can read more from Austin at Breitbart, and at Crisis Magazine.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com, calls in to bring you the Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:20: Rick Manning, President of Americans For Limited Government joins the show this morning to bring the latest from The Swamp. Rick in a new article on FoxNews.com, says that President Trump should fire National Security Advisor, General H.R. McMaster and the entire National Security staff after a series of leaks which could be detrimental to the security of the nation.
Read the article for yourself: “Trump Should Fire McMaster and the Entire NSC Staff.” You can also read more at: GetLiberty.org, and NetRightDaily.com.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, retired Professor of Business Law, and local historian joins Bill, live in studio, for this week’s edtion of “Visiting Past & Present.” Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Dr. Powers’ new book: “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” at Hellgate Press.
This week:
Blackstone Audio
By Dennis Powers
Founder Craig Black had extensive business experience prior to starting up Blackstone Audio with his wife, Michelle, in 1987 in their Medford living room. Craig had been a retail store manager, supervisor, and in corporate development for Hickory Farms. He worked for the large conglomerate, Tenneco West, where he managed the House of Almonds—a mall-based specialty foods store—that grew within eight years from two anchor stores into more than 250 locations and $50 million in sales revenues. After earning an MBA from Pepperdine, he discovered his passion for audiobooks and launched the company.
Craig and Michelle first chose the name of “Classics on Tape,” but later decided on “Blackstone” in honor of the British literary magazine (which also is a derivative of their name). When the decision was made on where to locate their production studios, they decided on Ashland with its Oregon Shakespeare Festival and acting pool for narrating their books on tape. The company started with three employees.
Navigating the firm’s ups and downs along with the economy, the founders put at the forefront their love of books, audiobooks, and quality. The corporate culture formed accordingly. Its contracts with digital download companies brought audiobooks to libraries and direct to consumers, while selling its audiobooks and other recordings through its website, Amazon.com, iTunes, and other venues.
Keeping abreast of new technology developments ahead of others was another key factor in the company’s growth: It was the first audio publisher to create the condensed MP3-CD format. The firm developed an app (named “Downpour”) allowing readers to forward a digital book to their iPad, iPhone, or even car device, but even jump to a precise page on the book. The technology developed also included the ability to move back and forth between the ebook and audiobook, regardless of the type of device being used.
Blackstone Audio grew to near 200 employees with offices in California, Portland, New York and New England—with most employees in Ashland. Located on Mistletoe Road, its Ashland complex houses two buildings with over 40,000 square feet of office and warehouse space; the firm has five in-house, state-of-the-art recording studios located here alone. From partnerships with major book publishers to Disney, the company is also acquiring the exclusive audiobook rights to old classics, ranging from authors as Ann Rand and Ian Fleming to George Orwell and William Shirer.
Blackstone has distributed over 11,000 audio book titles (being in the top three largest ones) and has branched into publishing print books. It has been awarded five Grammies and over 50 Audies (audiobook) awards. Further, in recognition of his standout career, AudioFile magazine lauded Craig as a “pioneer of the audio industry,” and he was honored with the Audio Publishers Association Special Achievement Award in 2012.
In the three decades from working in a living room to their present Ashland headquarters and far-flung operations, the success story of Craig and Michelle Black stands out. And it has been an amazing journey that all of us can enjoy.
________________________________________________
TINY HOUSES MISSION CREEP (opinion)
Yesterday the Medford city council votes 6-2 to approve the latest extra-expanded version of the Hope Village project. I don’t believe this urban camping with tiny houses plan will lead to many rejoining civil society sans homelessness. One listener told me today that this is another example of a ministry appearing to do something about a problem all while plugging into the non-profit organization grant stream funding racket. No wonder there’s been mission creep at the half-assed version of a mission. Councillors Tim Jackle and Kim Wallan wisely voted no, while 6 others approved the expanded plan.Tim D’Alessandro said “I do feel like I’m walking into this (vote) with a gun to my head”. C’mon city poobahs, this was supposed to be a limited in scope project. When it tries pushing outside the original agreed to concepts, you have a duty to VOTE NO.
______________