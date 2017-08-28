The search for a Jackson County man missing since the Great Eclipse is over. 71-year old Steven Strauss was last seen in Dallas, OR 8/22.visiting his brother and to see the eclipse. Yesterday, OSP was told of a non-responsive male in a vehicle at Beverly State Park. Responders determined that the vehicle belonged to Strauss, and that Strauss had died. There was no evidence of foul play, and Strauss had been reported to have had some health issues.
OSP and Jackson County Sheriffs report that Steven Strauss had been employed with the Oregon State Police from November 1972 to September 1999. Throughout Strauss’ career, he graduated from Recruit school and was eventually promoted to Lieutenant. Strauss retired as a Forensic Criminalist 3 from the Central Point Crime Lab.