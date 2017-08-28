8-28 to 9-1-2017
MONDAY 8-28-17
TUESDAY 8-22-17
WEDNESDAY 8-23-17
THURSDAY 8-24-17
FRIDAY 8-18-17
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, August 28, 2017:
7:05: The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report with Greg Roberts from RogueWeather.com.
7:15: Raheem Kassam, Editor In Chief of Breitbart London talks with Bill. What are the chances that there are neighborhoods, right here in the good old U.S of A, and other Western countries, where Sharia Law reigns supreme and any one not Muslim are not welcome? Raheem Kassam in his book: “No Go Zones: How Sharia Law is Coming to a Neitgborhood Near You,” says, its more than you think! He goes on to say that in these neighborhoods, the extremism is growing, and it’s a bona fide threat to our culture and politics.
You can hear Raheem on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM 125 in The United States, and you can get a copy of Raheem’s book at: Amazon.com.
7:35: Jackson County Commissioner Colleen Roberts calls the show. On our table today, forest and fire policy, and Commissioner Roberts will discuss her recent meeting at the Association of O&C Counties.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers joins Bill, live in studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
This week:
Bob Haworth: The Kingston Trio (and More)
By Dennis Powers
Loving to play the banjo and guitar, Bob Haworth began practicing and taking lessons when he was nine-years-old. His family moved from Spokane to Medford in 1959 when he was thirteen; while in junior high and high school, he played string bass in the orchestra, starred in musical productions, and even formed a folk-singing dual with John Eads called “The Kinsmen”, where he skipped school to play at Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lion Club meetings. This was the heady time of The Kingston Trio, Limeliters, and Peter, Paul and Mary; and the duo played well together to where they won a national talent search hosted by Will Rodgers, Jr.
Eads graduated from Medford High School in 1965 and the University of Oregon. He later became an attorney, practiced law here during the 1970s and 1980s, and was Medford’s city attorney from 1974 to 1978. Eads later became a land-use expert where he became the regional planning coordinator for the Rogue Valley Council of Governments. He died in 2005 at age 58.
After graduating from Medford High School in 1965, Bob Haworth attended both UCLA and the University of Oregon, but dropped out from both while he continued playing banjo and the guitar from pizza parlors to even music for movie scores. As he played solo and with bands, his first break came when he was asked to audition for “The Brothers Four.”
This group had met in 1956 at the University of Washington, where they were members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity–hence, their name–and probably best known for their 1960’s singles hit of “Greenfields.” John Denver had been auditioned for the part, but decided against taking their offer. Haworth sang with The Brothers Four from 1970 to 1985, recording over a dozen albums and touring internationally. Although with different musicians, this group is still performing.
During the 1970’s and 1980’s, when The Brothers Four were not performing, he played music in the Seattle area in a duo called “Bo Mooney”; this evolved into a mobile one-man band with a bass drum on his back, complete with a banjo, harmonicas, bells and whistles, and cymbals between his knees (which became known as Bob O’Luney’s Amazing One Man Band). He continued to record banjo music that included Earl Scruggs, among other banjo greats.
In 1985, he was asked to fill in for Roger Gambill of the Kingston Trio, who had been hospitalized with a heart attack at age 42, but then soon died. Bob sang with the Kingston Trio from 1985 until 1988, when its original member, Nick Reynolds, returned to the group. Between 1988 and 1999, Haworth performed around Colorado as a solo artist and occasionally with his own local band. When Nick retired in 1999, Bob returned to the Kingston Trio and played until 2004, when Bob Shane was forced to retire. From then on, he pursued a solo career.
In January of 2014, he moved back to Oregon with his wife Meri, living just outside of Jacksonville, where he continues to play, write, and record his own music–including concerts where he opens his fields to the invited public. We’re fortunate that he returned here with his talent, whether it’s playing the banjo, guitar, harmonica, or some combination–and making such fine music.
Be sure to pick up a copy of Dr. Powers’ new book: “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” at Hellgate Press.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, August 24, 2017:
6:35: Professor Kevin Gutzman, Professor of History at Western Connecticut State University talks with Bill this morning. Professor Gutzman’s latest book: “Thomas Jefferson: Revolutionary” on the current situation with people, mostly from the Left who want to tear down war memorials and other monuments. Is this an attempt by groups such as Black Lives Matter, and Antifa (Aunt Tifa XD) to erase history in the United States?
Learn more about Professor Gutzman, and get your own copy of his books at KevinGutzman.com.
7:10: Oregon State Senator Dennis Linthicum joins Bill, via Skype this morning. As you may, or may not know, (if you’ve been living under a rock in Southern Oregon lately), smoke from forest fires has been thick. It blocks the sunlight, smells up clothes and creates unhealthy air quality for residents. Well, why is it that the largest of these forest fires, such as the ChetcoBar Fire belong to the U.S. Forest Service? Is this a policy? Or, is it bureaucratic malfeasance? Senator Linthicum will discuss it.
See the commentary at OregonLegislature.gov/Linthicum.
7:35: Larry Cogdell, Public Relations Officer for the Rogue Eagles RC Club, Chapter 534 talks with Bill. The Rogue Eagles will be holding a charity air show, which will include some of the club’s best pilots.
The 39th Rogue Eagles Annual Charity Air Show
WHEN: Saturday, August 26th and Sunday the 27th. Both days, festivities begin at noon. Gates open at 11am.
WHERE: The Agate Skyways @ E. Antelope Road in Eagle Point near Southern Oregon Speedway.
Admission is free, though donations are requested at the gate. 100% of donations will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.
8:35: Erin Kennedy, President of Morrison’s Rogue Wilderness Lodge calls the show for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?” Learn more about the historic lodge, and how you can plan a great getaway on the Rogue River at: MorrisonsLodge.com.
8:45: Megan Flowers, Executive Director of Sanctuary One joins Bill, live in studio. Sanctuary One will be teaming up with Gamble For Good to bring to you, Casino Under The Stars, to help benefit Sanctuary One. Tickets are $75, or $100 for VIP (limited to 20 individuals and includes a swag bag, and extra drink ticket.) Tickets can be purchased online at: SanctuaryOne.org.
Casino Under The Stars.
WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2017. Doors will open at 5pm, gambling will begin at 6pm.
WHERE: TBA Check back at SanctuaryOne.org for details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, August 23, 2017:
6:35: Greg Roberts from RogueWeather.com, joins the show this morning to talk about the effects of the Chetco Bar Fire, and other forest fires burning in our area, and what officials are doing about it.
7:10: Dick Morris, author and commentator joins the show by phone. Dick’s new book: “Rogue Spooks: The Intelligence War on Donald Trump,” tells how the deep state uses media and groupthink to marginalize the president and force him to act against his better judgement.
Learn more about Dick at his website: DickMorris.com.
7:35: The Crimestoppers Case of The Week with Lt. Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department, live in studio.
8:10: Jenny Beth Martin, Co-Founder of the Tea Party Patriots talks with Bill this morning.
The fight between the Tea Party Patriots and the IRS is still raging on. This time, the IRS rehired over 200 employees who were complicit in discriminating against conservative organizations by denying them non-profit tax status. Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots, has asked President Trump to dismiss IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.
Check out more at TeaPartyPatriots.org.
8:40: Mike G from The Britt Festival comes into the studio to bring you the latest acts coming to Britt in the coming week. Get tickets and more information on artists and other great content at: BrittFest.org.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRAY FOR BROOKINGS, AND FOR THE RETURN OF SANITY
Get a load of THIS environmentalist carbon footprint (opinion)
Chetco Bar fire now 2.5 miles NE of Brookings, 98,000 acres, started as a quarter acre fire in the Kalmiopsis on July 12th, containment expected October 15th?!?! How is that Gang Green inspired let it burn policy working out for you? Pray for Brookings, pray for the firefighters, and pray for the vanquishing of demonstrably stupid, insane policies, and the useful idiots promoting and enforcing said policies. I contacted the governor’s office about this, requested she ignore fed wilderness rules, let mechanized firefighters in temporarily and PROTECT THE PEOPLE. Her number is (503) 378-4582. I realize she’s doing a lot, but in my opinion there is federal malfeasance going on here, and she needs to take control of this, even where the federal overlords say she has no jurisdiction. The federal government is a bad fire neighbor, and it needs ended now.
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, August 22, 2017:
7:10: Mark Johnson, a former logger and USFS employee talks with Bill about fire road policy around the Chetco Bar Fire.
7:35: State Representative Sal Esquivel calls in to bring you the latest Legislative news.
8:10: Kevin Starrett of the Oregon Firearms Federation talks with Bill.
Governor Kate Brown has signed into law, SB719A, which “creates process for obtaining extreme risk protection order prohibiting person from possessing a deadly weapon when the court finds that person presents risk in the near future, including imminent risk of suicide, or causing injury to another person.” Kevin Starrett and the OFF says that this law is a blatant breach of constitutional law and a person’s Second Amendment rights.
Check out more at: OregonFirearms.org.