Chetco Bar Fire:
Location: The Chetco River corridor, 5 miles NE of Brookings in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.
Acreage: 102,333 Containment: 0% Estimated Date of Containment: October 15, 2017.
The City of Brookings is now under a Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice. All other unincorporated areas, not currently under any notices, are under the same notice.
Miller Complex:
Location: The Applegate.
Fire Name: Acreage: Containment:
- Burnt Creek Fire 3,794 21%
- Creedence Fire 3,328 21%
- Abney Fire 3,178 16%
- Seattle Fire 2,256 25%
- Cook Fire 1,351 11%
- Bigelow Fire N/A 3%