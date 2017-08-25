Chetco Bar Fire:

Location: The Chetco River corridor, 5 miles NE of Brookings in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.

Acreage: 102,333     Containment: 0%     Estimated Date of Containment: October 15, 2017.

The City of Brookings is now under a Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice. All other unincorporated areas, not currently under any notices, are under the same notice.

Miller Complex:

Location: The Applegate.

         Fire Name:                    Acreage:     Containment:

  • Burnt Creek Fire              3,794       21%
  • Creedence Fire               3,328       21%
  • Abney Fire                      3,178       16%
  • Seattle Fire                     2,256        25%
  • Cook Fire                       1,351        11%
  • Bigelow Fire                     N/A           3% 