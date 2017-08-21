8-21 to 8-25-2017
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, August 21, 2017: Eclipse USA!
6:35: Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government joins Bill on the phone for a Swamp Update. Now that Steve Bannon is out of the Trump Administration, is this spelling the end of the presidency that the American people voted for? Rick will tell us all about it.
You can read more from Rick at NetRightDaily.com, and GetLiberty.org.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com calls in to bring you the Monday, Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:20: Capt. Bill Simpson, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer, outdoor journalist and emergency preparedness expert talks with Bill this morning. We’re talking forest fires, but also, about an article Captain Bill wrote, asking the question: Are the forests going to be sacrificed to bring cheap beef to China?
Read it for yourself: “Will Fishermen & Hunters Pay The Price For Beef To China?”
And, check out more at: MyOutdoorBuddy.com, and WesternJournalism.com.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers joins Bill, live in studio for this week’s edition of: “Visiting Past & Present.”
This Week:
Willie Illingworth’s Driftboats
By Dennis Powers
Willie Illingworth was a fishing guide on the Rogue River and thought that an aluminum driftboat would certainly be easier to work with. Maneuvering a twenty-foot, heavy boat made of cedar or plywood was tortuous to row or handle in the rapids, not to mention the constant maintenance due to splintered wood, rot, and leaks. The design in use then was from the McKenzie River near Eugene with a pointed bow at both ends.
His design of a high flared bow, squat stern, and steep curves would work well in the Rogue’s swift, shallow rapids—but welding aluminum together was a difficult task at best. Willie asked the acclaimed Glenn Wooldridge, then building his boats with wood, to make an aluminum one. Wooldridge said “no”. Although he had no money, no welding experience, and only one hand (due to an accident as a child), Willie decided to do it himself.
He convinced Jim Parsons—an Ashland sawmill owner and fishing client—into loaning him $4,000 to build six driftboats. Illingworth then spent the first three months in 1971 in shearing out patterns and welding the first aluminum boat in his Medford shop. When the prototype proved to be a success in being lighter and easier to handle on the Rogue, Willie set up in White City his boat-building company, Alumaweld, just as the name implies. He had figured out how to leave cedar planks behind and use welded aluminum.
He sold his interest six years later and in 1981 formed Willie Boats that continues to the present. Illingworth was as much a maverick in person, as he was in coming up with the idea that he could build an aluminum boat with nothing in his favor. Bill Monroe—for the Oregonian and whose article is linked below—wrote that Willie was: “A loud, mischievous, party-hearty, hard-drinking and often profane exterior (that) masked a private generous, caring and delightfully intelligent personality.”
When Willie knew that he was dying from brain cancer, he held his own living wake in January 2007. Passing around a signup sheet for vials that would contain his ashes, he said then, “I don’t want to miss my own party.” More than sixty friends signed up. After he died two months later, his friends took the vials of his ashes for when fishing on the Rogue, guiding clients, traveling outside Oregon, or even halibut fishing in Alaska.
Willie Illingworth is credited with being the first among the many aluminum boat manufacturers of the 1970s. His determination and approach created a huge boat-building industry in the Pacific Northwest with Medford still being a center of the aluminum driftboat and powerboat industry. Willie Boats now manufactures 250 driftboats with near 100 powerboats annually at its Central Point facility—and Willie would still be proud.
If you haven’t yet picked up a copy of Dr. Powers’ new book: “Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” click here to get your copy at Hellgate Press’ website.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, August 18, 2017:
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors from RogueWeather.com, calls in to give you the Friday Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:35: Dr. William Forschten Ph.D, a military and technology historian and widely recognized expert on infrastructure security talks with Bill this morning. While the majority of the country is worrying about racism, and the tearing down of monuments, Dr. Forschten says the ones we REALLY need to worry about is North Korea. Many contend that North Korea does not have the re-entry or ground strike capabilities to use on a nuclear weapon. But, what about an EMP, (electromagnetic pulse) attack? Such an attack to America’s national power grid could possibly cause the nation to crumble. Dr. Forschten has written a series of novels, and other books on the subject. You can find those books right HERE.
8:10: Tony Francois, Senior Attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation talks with Bill this morning. The story of a Modesto, California area farmer who was fined some 2.8 million dollars for plowing his own fields has ended with a settlement between farmer John Duarte and the federal government. This is a case that could effect farmers nationwide.
Read more about this case right HERE, and don’t forget to check out the PLF’s website: PacificLegal.org.
8:35: Gary Leaming, Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation joins Bill, live in studio. Today we’re talking about traffic issues with the upcoming solar eclipse, and what ODOT plans to do about it.
________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for, Thursday, August 17, 2017:
6:35: Jenny L. Cote, author of the new book “The Voice, The Revolution and The Key,” talks with Bill this morning. Jenny Cote brings Founding Father Patrick Henry alive like never before. From the book:
“The Revolutionary War lasted eight years, but ask any eight-year-old if they’d rather go to a museum to learn about it or play on an iPad – guess which answer you’ll get? But take heart, ye who fear that 21st century kids are in danger of losing our history! There is a revolutionary movement happening for the minds of the next generation in books, music, and museums, and if we get this right, we’ll turn their technology-saturated worlds upside down with a new-found love for history.”
You can get a copy of the book, wherever books are sold, or, simply click right HERE. Also be sure to look at Jenny’s website: EpicOrderofTheSeven.net.
8:35: Sarahanne Driggs, Special Events Program Officer & Jacob Comanero, Development Officer of The Asante Foundation drop by the studio with Chris Graves, Winemaker at Naumes Crush & Fermentation to talk about The Oregon Wine Experience.
Learn more at OregonWineExperience.com.
8:45: Rick Carlson, of Etymotic Research calls the show to talk about his company’s new line of hearing protectors for shooters and musicians.
Check out Etymotic Research at: Etymotic.com.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for, Wednesday, August 16, 2017:
7:10: Capt. Bill Simpson, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer, outdoor journalist and emergency preparedness expert, calls from his hidden location in Siskiyou County, Northern California to give you an update on the idea of having wild horses in certain wilderness areas to fight wildfires.
Read Capt. Bill’s article about it at MyOutdoorBuddy.com. You can also read more from Captain Bill at WesternJournalism.com.
7:35: Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department comes into the studio for the Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
8:10: Dinesh D’Souza, filmmaker, author and conservative icon talks with Bill today. Dinesh has written a powerful new book that outlines how the Democratic Left’s orchestrated campaign to paint President Trump and conservatives as Nazis to cover up its own fascism is, in fact, the biggest lie of all.
Get your copy of “The Big Lie: Exposing The Nazi Roots of The American Left,” wherever books are sold, or, CLICK HERE.
8:45: Mike G from the Britt Festival joins Bill, live in studio to bring you the latest acts set to take the Britt stage.
Get tickets and more information at Brittfest.org.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for, Tuesday, August 15, 2017:
6:35: Robert Murphy, Senior Economist for the Institute for Energy Research joins Bill this morning. Robert has done an analysis that shows why this recent carbon tax proposal by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Brian Schatz (D-HI), does not represent a free market solution, and is bad for the average American. But, he says, plenty of intellectuals disagree with carbon taxes.
Read his analysis and other articles. at: InstituteforEnergyResearch.org.
7:10: Mr. X, crack researcher and expert on all things the Green Mafia is doing to burglarize your rights in the name of globalization, leaves the safety of his hidden Southern Oregon bunker, and joins Bill, live in studio. Yesterday, Medford Public Works Director Corey Crebbin came into the studio to talk about the future slimming of Jackson Street to put in bigger bike lanes, in the name of SAAAAAFETY…. Mr. X will break it down. Read the Transport Plan for yourself right HERE.
8:25: Bruce Campbell, movie star, author, star of the Evil Dead Trilogy and Southern Oregon resident talks with Bill. Following the success of his previous book, 2002’s “If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of A B Movie Actor,” Army of Darkness star Bruce Campbell returns with a follow up book:
“Hail To The Chin: Further Confessions of A B Movie Actor.”
Bruce’s book tour is coming to Medford, where he will read from, and will be signing his new memoir.
When: Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2PM.
Where: Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1400 Biddle Road in Medford. For more information check out Bruce’s website
Check out more at: Bruce-Campbell.com.
8:45: Sgt. Jeff Proulx of the Oregon State Police comes into the studio to talk about how OSP will be handling the influx of people into Oregon to watch the eclipse next Monday.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________