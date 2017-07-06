7-6 to 7-7-2017
Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
Past Shows and commentary at BLOG ARCHIVES.
Bill Meyer’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/BillMeyerShow
Follow Bill on Twitter: @BillMeyerShow
MONDAY 6-19-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
TUESDAY 6-20-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
WEDNESDAY 6-28-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
THURSDAY 6-29-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
FRIDAY 6-23-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
ALL PODCASTS (last 90 days) on BillMeyerShow.Com
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, July 6, 2017:
6:35: Liberty McArtor of The Stream talks with Bill. Liberty has penned an article about the United Kingdom’s heartbreaking decision to forgo the Vatican’s offer to move Charile Gard to the Vatican’s children’s hospital. So, when the state replaces the authority of the parents, just where will the line be drawn?
Read more from Liberty and other great writers at: TheStream.org.
7:10: Capt. Bill Simpson, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer and emergency preparedness expert calls the show about his new article on Western Journalism. Are insurance companies and governments now trying to monetize wildfires? Capt. Bill will tell you all about it.
Read more from Capt. Bill at MyOutdoorBuddy.com.
7:35: Ambassador to Slovenia Brent Hartley calls the show. As you know, Slovenia is First Lady Melania Trump’s place of birth, and Ambassador Hartley is from Medford!
8:10: Andy Gause, one of America’s foremost experts on the American monetary system and history of U.S. currency talks with Bill about America’s soaring national debt, and the coming debt ceiling crisis. Andy is also the author of “The Secret World of Money,” and “Uncle Sam Cooks The Books.”
If you’d like to know more about America’s monetary system, you can request Andy’s FREE CD by calling 1-800-468-2646. Or, you can go to AndyGause.com.
_______________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, June 29, 2017: Day Two, live from Washington D.C. and the “Hold Their Feet To The Fire,” broadcast event, presented by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
6:10: Congressman Mo Brooks, (R-Al) stops by the broadcast booth, to talk with Bill. Congressman Brooks was present when the shooting, during a Republican baseball practice went down, when House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, (R-La) was shot. He also will talk about the current goings-on in Congress, and how we can help.
6:20: John Miano, attorney and an Immigration & Employee rights advocate sits down with Bill. John is also the co-author of the book, “Sold Out,” along with Michelle Malkin. John, a former computer programmer, got into advocating for the American worker after seeing programming jobs being taken from American workers and given to foreigners.
You can learn more about John at the Center For Immigration Studies’ website: cis.org.
6:45: Michelle Root, a mother who lost her daughter at the hands of an illegal alien, and fights today to end illegal immigration in America.
Michelle’s daughter, Sarah Rae-Ann Root had just graduated from Bellevue University with a 4.0 GPA, when she was rear ended by Edwin Mejia on January 31, 2016, in Omaha, Nebraska. Mejia was street racing at more than 70 miles per hour, when he collided with Root’s vehicle. Mejia came to this country, unaccompanied and illegally, when he was 16, and had had several run-is with the law.
That night, Mejia had a blood alcohol level of 0.241%. His bond was set at $50,000, to which he posted $5,000. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Sarah Root was just 21 years old.
7:10: Michael Harrison, one of talk radio’s most visible and vocal advocates, and publisher of TALKERS Magazine, talks with Bill today. “The Wise Old Owl of the Talk Radio Business,” chats with Bill about free speech and the attacks on talk radio by those who would sensor it. Listen to Michael’s podcasts at: UpCloseandFarOut.com.
7:30: Congressman Steve King, (R-Ia), sits down to join Bill in the broadcast booth. Rep. King is on the Immigration Subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, and also, is a member of the Immigration Reform Caucus. He also is a strong supporter of FAIR, and he’s here to talk about the latest goings-on in the House.
8:10: Chris Chmielenski, Director of Content & Activism for Numbers USA talks with Bill. NumbersUSA provides a civil forum for Americans of all political and ethnic backgrounds to focus on a single issue, the numerical level of U.S. immigration. Chris will tell you how NumbersUSA would like to reduce immigration back down to traditional levels, and fully eliminate illegal immigration.
You can see more at: NumbersUSA.com.
8:20: Part II: Interview with Congressmen Trey Gowdy & Greg Walden.”
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 28, 2017: Day 1, live from Washington D.C. and the “Hold Their Feet To The Fire,” event, presented by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
Find out all about FAIR at fairus.org.
6:15: Ira Mehlman, Media Director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform joins Bill, live in studio, to tell you all about the event, and what needs to be done to fix the problem.
See more at FAIRus.org.
6:20: Part one of Bill’s interview with Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Congressman Greg Walden. .
6:40: Matt O’Brien, Director of Research at FAIR, talks with Bill, about the 90 day pause on immigration from certain countries with known terrorist ties.
7:15: Michelle Malkin, journalist and conservative pundit who’s been on Fox News and other news outlets joins Bill in studio. As an American, whose parents came from an Asian country, she tells the story of her parents’ legal immigration to America, and other issues. You can also check out Michelle’s books, including: “Sold Out,” by clicking here.
See more at MichelleMalkin.com, and follow Michelle on Twitter: @michellemalkin. And, see Michelle’s new venture: Michelle Malkin Investigates on CRTV.com.
7:30: Mary Ann Mendoza, a mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been drinking, and high on meth talks with Bill. This particular individual had been arrested, and deported, numerous times. Mary Ann is also a co-founder of AVIAC, the Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime.
7:45: Congressman Lou Barletta, (R-Pa) talks with Bill. Congressman Barletta will tell you about his time as a police officer, and taking on the Latin Kings street gang, and other stories in dealing with illegal immigration. See more at LouBarletta.com.
8:10: Tom Tancredo, former Republican congressman from Colorado sits down with Bill, to talk about President Trump’s immigration plan, as well as his own experience with congress during the campaign.
8:35: Robert Spencer, the Director of Jihad Watch and author, tells the story of his grandparents in Turkey and the ideology of militant Islam, also his work with The David Horowitz Freedom Center. You can see more from Robert at: JihadWatch.org. And check out his books also: Amazon.com.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, June 23, 2017:
6:35: Dr. Merrill Matthews, resident scholar at the Institute for Policy Innovation checks into the show to talk about the new healthcare bill, and just exactly what it does.
Learn more at IPI.org.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors from RogueWeather.com, calls the show to bring to you The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:20: Jay Reese comes into the studio to talk about this weekend’s event:
The Rogue River Rooster Crow Hydroplane Boat Race
WHEN: Time Trials from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, the 24th and the actual race on Sunday the 25th at 12pm.
WHERE: The City of Rogue River. Exit 48 off of I-5 North or South.
8:45: Meaghan Walkup from the Springs at Anna Maria & the Springs at Veranda Park stops in for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway.”
________________________________________________
WORTH YOUR TIME TO READ:
This morning I broke down some of the salient issues in the Josh Moulin lawsuit against Central Point. So what’s most troubling? Is it the potential forging of documents by police? Or is it Ashland P.D. pressuring the Task Force for Grubbs murder case exclusivity? Or is it a detective tipping off other MPD employees that they were in pictures of them partying with a murder suspect? If police are doing this to “their own”, it’s no wonder why many regular folks are wary of getting railroaded in LEO encounters. It’s worth your time to read the 39 page suit. Here it is: Josh Moulin Lawsuit.
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, June 22, 2017:
6:35: Jim Ludwick from Oregonians for Immigration Reform joins the show. While the governor and others move to strengthen Oregon’s status as a “sanctuary state,” OFIR seeks to float a citizen’s initiative to eliminate the sanctuary state law.
Learn more at: OregonIR.org.
7:35: State Senator Alan DeBoer calls the show for a legislative update from the Senatorial side.
8:10: Will Reishman, an Investment Advisor at Coby Lamson Capital Management comes into the studio to talk about what exactly is going on with the Russia/Syria situation.
8:45: Jay Reese comes into the studio to talk about this weekend’s event:
The Rogue River Rooster Crow Hydroplane Boat Race.
WHEN: Time Trials from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, the 24th and the actual race on Sunday the 25th at 12pm.
WHERE: The City of Rogue River. Exit 48 off of I-5 North or South.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 21, 2017:
6:35: John Bambanek, a manager of Threat Systems at Fidelis Cybersecurity, and host of Cybersecurity Today talks with Bill. What are the possible consequences of the data of some 200 million U.S. voters being accidentally leaked by a GOP analytics firm? John Bambanek will tell you.
See more at John’s website: CybersecurityTodayRadio.com, and follow John on Twitter: @bambenek
7:35: Lt. Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department drops by to bring you the Crimestoppers, Case of The Week.
8:10: Ilana Mercer, author of “The Trump Revolution,” chats with Bill, about her article on The Daily Caller:
“The War on Trump: The Big Picture for Conservatives, Libertarians & Liberals.”
Learn more about Ilana at her website: IlanaMercer.com. And, you can follow Ilana on Twitter too: @IlanaMercer
8:35: Brent Kell & Jay Tapp from Valley Immediate Care joins Bill, in studio to talk about the Ink Out program! Valley Immediate Care’s tattoo removal program. You can learn more about Ink Out and other programs at:
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, June 20, 2017:
6:35: Hannah Smith, Senior Counsel at Becket, talks with Bill. A huge victory has been won for free speech in the case of a Portland rock band called “The Slants.” The Supreme Court ruled, unanimously, that the band had the right to trademark their name, though it had previously been rejected for being “too offensive.” But, the question is, what could this victory do for religious freedoms? Hannah will tell you all about it.
Read the case for yourself here, and you can find out more at BecketLaw.org.
7:35: Kurt Hadley, a local HAM radio operator talks with Bill. So, how exactly would you keep in contact in a major emergency? When the cellphone towers go down, and internet is lost, one way would be HAM, or ‘amateur’ radio. The members of the Cascade Amateur Radio Enthusiasts (C.A.R.E) Club and The Rogue Valley Amateur Radio Club are getting together for the first time ever, for the National Amateur Radio Field Day event.
WHEN: Saturday, June 24th to Sunday, June 25th. Activities begin at 11am Saturday, will go overnight, and end at 11am on Sunday.
WHERE: In the fields adjacent to the ScienceWorks building: 1500 E. Main Street in Ashland.
This is a free event, and is open to the public. You can find out more about Field Day at: Arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
8:10: Donald Devine, a senior scholar at The Fund for American Studies and former Director of OPM under President Ronald Reagan joins the show. Donald has penned an article on The Imaginative Conservative, on how conservatives should evaluate Trump’s presidency, and confront the conservative future.
Check out books by Donald: “America’s Way Back: Reclaiming Freedom, Tradition and Constitution,” as well as learn more about Donald.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, June 19, 2017:
6:48: Marc Ruskin, former FBI agent, and author of the new book: “The Pretender: My Life Undercover for The FBI,” talks with Bill, about what its like to be one of the good guys, pretending to be a villain. Click here to get the book at: Amazon.com.
7:10: Greg Roberts, “Mr. Outdoors,” of Rogue Weather, calls the show to bring you The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:35: Eric Peters, libertarian car guy, and force behind EPAutos.com, talks with Bill, about the newest war against diesel engines. Read Eric’s article on the subject: “The Anti-Diesel Jihad Expands.”
Get more, thought, and reviews of the latest cars at EPAutos.com.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, retired professor of Business Law comes into the studio to bring you this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
Crater Lake
By Dennis Powers
The first non-Native American to view Crater Lake is generally credited to John Wesley Hillman, a California prospector who was searching for the fabled “Lost Cabin Mine.” As the story goes, Hillman rode his mule in June of 1853, to a rim, where if it hadn’t stopped a few feet from the edge, he would have pitched over to his death. As his group marveled at the sight, a vote was taken on its name between “Mysterious Lake” and “Deep Blue Lake” with the latter chosen. The
Created after a violent eruption of an ancient volcano, Crater Lake formed 7,700 years ago by an explosion calculated to be 42 times as powerful as the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption. The mountain then was 10,000 to 12,000 feet high and later named Mount Mazama. A basin or caldera formed when the volcano’s top 5,000 feet collapsed from the ash and lava that exploded out. When the lava flows sealed its bottom, the subsequent rainfall and snowmelt over countless years filled this with 4.6 trillion gallons of water. The collapsed basin is roughly 3.7 by 5.5 miles, and the ash settled in a distinct layer over several thousand square miles.
The deepest lake in the U.S. was thus formed at 1,932 feet (sonar mapping in 2000 came up with an average depth of 1,943 feet)–and the seventh deepest in the world–that today is half-filled with water. A small volcanic island named Wizard Island is on the lake’s west side. Surrounded by black, volcanic lava blocks, its cinder cone rises 760 feet above the lake with a small crater at its summit.
The lake’s water is so clear that it holds a world-clarity record of 142 feet. The dramatic deep-blue color is due to its great depth, water clarity, and the way light interacts with water. Water molecules absorb the longer wavelengths of light better (reds, oranges, yellows, and greens). Shorter wavelengths (blues) are more easily scattered than soaked up. In the deep lake, some of the scattered blue light is redirected back to the surface to where the color is visible.
Peter Britt took the first surviving picture of Crater Lake in 1874; in 1902, President Roosevelt signed the law designating Crater Lake as the 6th National Park that now contains over 183,000 acres. The 30-mile Rim Drive around Crater Lake is two-lanes with scenic overlooks. From mid-October until mid-June, the north entrance and Rim Drive are closed due to deep snow and ice buildups, although the lake rarely freezes over.
Although visitors can fish (non-native rainbow trout and kokanee salmon) and swim, the surface water is cold but “warms” up in the summer to 55° to 60°. The “yellow stuff” floating in the water then is simply pine pollen that settles later to the bottom.
More visitors from California than from Oregon have visited lately, and total visitations (including overseas visitors) number now over 700,000 people every year. This is one of the premier landmarks in Southern Oregon that people have marveled at since the first roads and treks led there.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, June 16, 2017:
6:40: Steve Milloy, Senior Fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, and author of the book: “Scare Pollution: Why and How To Fix The EPA,” talks with Bill. A new study has come out, that debunks the EPA’s long standing policy that breathing PM2.5 is hazardous to one’s health. Steve will tell you, what will happen next at the EPA.
Get Steve’s book, at Amazon.com. And, read the studies for yourself at JunkScience.com.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com, calls the show to bring you the Friday, Water World Boat & Powersport, Outdoor Report.
8:10: Dr. Robin Miller, a local internist, and Katie Ortlip, a hospice, social worker with Asante, join Bill, live in studio. Katie is also a co-author of the book “Living with Dying A Complete Guide for Caregivers,” and is here to talk to Bill about it. They will also be part of an event, set to take place next Saturday. The Information is below.
Event: “Health & Wellness from Start to Finish”
Where: The Smullin Center at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center: 2825 E. Barnett Road in Medford.
When: Saturday, June 24th, from 9am to 2pm.
You can register for the event at WellHealed.net. And, you can pick up Robin and Katie’s book at Amazon.com.
8:45: Justin Goodlett, of Goodlett Automotive will drop by the studio to promote this weekend’s race to benefit Clint, a local 5 year old boy, who has liver cancer.
Event: “No One Fights Alone Shootout”
Where: The Medford Dragstrip: 6900 Kershaw Road.
When: Friday & Saturday, June 16th & 17th.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Thursday, June 15, 2017:
6:40: Dr. Bob Arnot M.D., author of the new book “The Coffee Lover’s Diet: Change Your Coffee, Change Your Life,” calls the show. Now, for most of our lives, we’ve been told that coffee is actually bad for our heath. Dr. Bob Arnot, has traveled the world in search of the most healthy coffees in the world. And, he’s here to tell you about his book, and give you some coffee pointers.
Get Dr. Bob’s book at Amazon.com, and also, check out his own line of coffees, at DrDangerCoffee.com.
7:10: Larry Pratt, Executive Director Emeritus of Gun Owners of America talks with Bill about yesterday’s shooting of a U.S. Congressman and others in Alexandria, Virginia, and to touch on Virginia’s Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe’s call for more gun control after the ambush.
Get more information at: GunOwners.org.
7:35: Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey joins the show from Northern California. Siskiyou County’s Board of Supervisors, the equvalent to county commissioners in Oregon, is considering easing restrictions on marijuana. This is something that Sheriff Lopey is none to pleased about, and he’ll tell you why.
8:10: Professor Eric Fruits, Chief Economist at Economics International Corp, and adjunct professor of economics at Portland State University talks with Bill. So, what about the “Son of Measure 97 Corporate Tax Plan?” This “sneaky” tax plan looks to double taxation of smaller business, while providing tax breaks for the largest and most profitable companies.
Here’s the entire text of Professor Fruits’ Analysis of the Legislature’s Latest Tax on Sales, and what it could mean for Oregon’s citizens.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 14, 2017:
6:10: Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government talks with Bill on the hearings of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, power grid issues, and the breaking news of two Repbulican Congressmen shot, along with aides and at least two U.S. Capitol police officers. See the video from ALG: “Crisis Point,” and as always you can read more at NetRightDaily.com. And, you can also learn more at: GetLiberty.org.
7:10: Dr. Steven Greenleaf, “Steve The Marine,” talks with Bill. Today it’s all about the Constitution and law concerning what the President has to tell Congress about his activities, and reaction to the Jeff Sessions hearings.
7:35: Deputy Chief Scott Clausen of the Medford Police Department joins Bill, live in studio, to bring you the Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
________________________________________________
TWO NEWSPAPERS, TWO HEADLINES, SAME STORY…INTERESTING, ISN’T IT?
Bill’s Guests for Monday, June 12, 2017
6:20 Jonathan Goldsmith, the former Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man in the World”. His Memoir, out tomorrow, “STAY INTERESTING
If it weren’t for the recommendation of a psychiatrist, Goldsmith may have never pursued a career in acting. He spent years as a young man racking up over 500 television and movie credits, starring opposite some of the greats such as John Wayne and Judy Garland. But his most significant role came about after he had spent 10 years away from the industry and was living out of his truck in Malibu, which is where his memoir begins.
7:10 Outdoor Report with Greg Roberts from Rogue Weather Dot Com
7:15 Dr. Steven Greenleaf “Steve the Marine” 541-499-0079
TRUMP AND N.A.T.O.
President Trump has been berating the members of N.A.T.O. for not meeting their obligations to spend 2% of GDP on defense. In fact only 5 of the 28 members are meeting their obligation. Article V of N.A.T.O states that an attack on one ally, is an attack on all. The President is threatening to come to the aid of only the 5 members that are in compliance. Liberals are usually opposed to the military. Hypocritically they are criticizing Trump saying that he is threatening a treaty violation. Trump is right and his critics are wrong under centuries of international law. The United States could go much further. We could even pull out of N.A.T.O.
Our first Constitution was the Articles of Confederation which was similar to a treaty. All 13 states were failing to make their payments to the central government. The central government was broke. America was vulnerable to attack. The Constitutional Convention of 1787 was authorized only to amend the Articles of Confederation. They went further and threw them out and started from scratch. James Madison justified this in Federalist 43, page 227 of my copy:
“It is an established doctrine on the subject of treaties, that all the articles are mutually conditions of each other; that a breach of any one article is a breach of the whole treaty; and that a breach, committed by either of the parties, absolves the others, and authorizes them, if they please, to pronounce the compact violated and void.”
Not only could the President do as he threatened, he could legally pull us out of N.A.T.O.
John Jay wrote in Federalist 10:
“The just causes of war, for the most part, arise from violations of treaties or from direct violence.”
Our Constitutional history does not start in 1787 or even 1776. It goes back twenty-five hundred years through Britain, Rome, and Greece. Twenty-five hundred years ago Athens founded the Delian League to counter Persia and Sparta. At first it was voluntary, but as peace prevailed many of the city states failed to meet their obligations. Under this precedent Trump could bomb NATO members in default. I am not suggesting that.
N.A.T.O. has been milking the United States since the 1940’s. Instead of meeting their military obligations they are creating extravagant welfare states. We are subsidizing that. Trump should put his foot down and do what he threatened. Alternatively we should pull out of N.AT.O. President Washington was opposed to permanent alliances. Our alliance with France eventually caused big problems. The Great Senator Robert Taft opposed N.A.T.O. for these reasons.
Semper fi,
Steve the Marine
7:35 Medford City Councilman Kevin Stine
8:10 Dr. Dennis Powers, “Visiting Past and Present”
Mt. McLoughlin
By Dennis Powers
When driving southward on I-5 towards Medford, the near-perfect, mirror image of Japan’s Mt. Fuji appears. Although Mt. McLoughlin at 9,495 feet high is the tallest volcano between Mt. Shasta and Crater Lake, its base size is dwarfed by the much taller Mt. Shasta (14,162 feet high with near thirty times more volume) and Crater Lake’s Mt. Mazama (ten times as much)—but this one dominates the lower Valley. From distant Medicine Lake in California, around the rim of Crater Lake, or along I-5 between Yreka (California) and Medford, Mt. McLoughlin is easily recognized.
The symmetrical shape appears when viewed from the south or southeast. It becomes apparent that a large part of the mountain is missing when seen from a different direction; for example, from the north along the Crater Lake rim or east from Klamath Lake. This was due to late Ice-Age glaciers that shaved away the mountain’s northeast side, lowering the summit by 300 feet and gouging out a large bowl-like hollow.
The mountain is a young volcano geologically. Formed by a series of eruptions and cooled lava flow over long periods of time, geologists have determined that its steep-sided, lava cone is less than 700,000 years old. Indicating later eruptions, its western and southern flanks suggest that the bulk of its form is no older than 200,000 years, with much of this probably younger, perhaps as late as 20,000 to 30,000 years ago.
Leaving Fort Vancouver to trap beaver and otter for sale in England, Hudson Bay Company’s Peter Skene Ogden traveled through Central Oregon. Ogden’s journal contains this notation for February 14, 1827: “I have named this river Sastise River. There is a mountain equal in height to Mount Hood or Vancouver; I have named (it) Mt. Sastise. I have given these names from the tribes of the Indians.” Historians believe that he actually spotted the Rogue River and Mount McLoughlin, and this would have been the first recorded observation.
The name tributes John McLoughlin, one of the most influential figures in the early 1800s in Pacific Northwest history. The Oregon legislature renamed the peak from Mount Pitt to Mt. McLoughlin in 1905, and the U.S. Board of Geographic Names recognized that change in 1912.
McLoughlin was Canadian born and didn’t become an American citizen until he was 67 years old. However, he had been a frontier doctor, British fur trade officer, the founder of Fort Vancouver (1825) and of Oregon City (1842). When he was the Chief Factor (Superintendent) of the British Hudson Bay Company (“HBC”), based at Fort Vancouver on the Columbia River, American pioneers arrived there without supplies. As the last stop on the Oregon Trail for many, they asked McLoughlin to help them survive their first winter in Oregon. He did—although this later cost him his job. Dr. John McLoughlin’s key role in Oregon’s early history prompted the state legislature in 1957 to name him the “Father of Oregon” on the 100th Anniversary of his death.
On July 1, 1927, a two-foot diameter pipeline began carrying water from Mt. McLoughlin by gravity flow to Medford (and eventually other cities in the Bear Creek Valley). Its snowmelt percolates through the porous, volcanic soils to emerge again at Big Butte Springs (2,700-foot elevation) near the town of Butte Falls and provides the area today with the great majority of its water needs.
The access to Mt. McLoughlin is considered “remarkably easy” via Oregon Highway 140 between Medford and Klamath Falls. Held in high esteem by residents, the thick conifer forests around its base and other nearby mountains provide enjoyable hiking and fishing. After the snow has melted from the trail, hikers have a relative hard hike ahead, but the views are magnificent—and a continued tribute to this Southern Oregon landmark.
Sources: “USGS/Description: Mt. McLoughlin Volcano, Oregon,” at Mt. McLoughlin; “The McLoughlin Memorial Association,” at John McLoughlin; Jeff LaLande, “The Oregon Encyclopedia: Mt. McLoughlin,” at Mountain Write-up (With Images).