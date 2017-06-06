6-6 to 6-9-2017
Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
Past Shows and commentary at BLOG ARCHIVES.
Bill Meyer’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/BillMeyerShow
Follow Bill on Twitter: @BillMeyerShow
MONDAY 5-22-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
TUESDAY 6-06-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
WEDNESDAY 5-31-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
THURSDAY 6-01-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
FRIDAY 6-02-17 PODCASTS 6AM 7AM 8AM
ALL PODCASTS (last 90 days) on BillMeyerShow.Com
Bill’s Guests for: Wednesday, June 7, 2017:
6:35: Utah Senator Mike Lee calls the show. Have some of the country’s founding members been written out of history, for one reason, or another? Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, in his book: “Written Out of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government,” says, “Yes.”
You can also get Senator Lee’s previous book: “Our Lost Constitution: The Willful Subversion of America’s Founding Document.”
7:35: Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department comes into the studio, to bring to you, The Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
8:10: Eric Peters, automotive journalist and libertarian car guy talks with Bill. It appears that the state of Utah, is seeking to lower legal limit of alcohol that one can have in one’s system, and get behind the wheel, from .08% to .05% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), basically, making it impossible for someone to go have a drink, and then drive home. Is this theocracy at work in Utah? Eric writes a piece on his website on the subject.
Read more from Eric, and see reviews for the latest cars and trucks at: EricPetersAutos.com.
8:40: Jim Hearndon from Southern Oregon Veteran’s Benefit talks with Bill in studio. We get an update today on the building of a replica Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall.
The Southern Oregon Veteran’s Benefit needs about $500,000 to begin building the project, they’re just under halfway there. If you’d like to help, you can go to: sovbmemorialwall.com.
________________________________________________
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, June 6, 2017:
6:35: James J. Fotis, Executive Director for the Law Enforcement Alliance of America talks with Bill. In the wake of the London terror attacks, James Fotis says that it should be clear to those in command at Scotland Yard that having more than 90% of all London street officers unarmed in the face of mounting terror attacks, does not work.
See more at: LEAA.org, and NationalCenterforPoliceDefense.com.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com brings you The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
7:35: Jim Pasero, talk show host and author of the Oregon Transformation Newsletter talks with Bill. You can get the Oregon Transformation Newsletter: you can email Jim at:
Jim@ThirdCenturySolutions.com.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, joins Bill in studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
Gold Dust Days and More
By Dennis Powers
First named as the “Salmon Festival” and then as the “Community Carnival,” Gold Hill’s Gold Dust Days has met the tough standards for several chutzpah awards. The all-day affair is usually set for the first Saturday in June (but in 2017, it’s the second Saturday). For several decades, the Gold Hill Lion’s Club and/or the Chamber of Commerce ran it as a 2-3 day affair, and then reduced this to one day; the Gold Hill Historical Society took over the responsibilities in 2007.
Voters previously have selected a King and a Queen (along with her court) to ride in the parade. It has had arm-wrestling, pie-eating, best liar, talent and beauty, bow-and-arrow, and custom car show contests, complete with a beer garden, buffalo barbeques or salmon bakes, and bluegrass and country entertainment. Gold Hill never does anything, however, that’s typical. For the 75th Anniversary of Gold Hill (1959), a beautification project was added for this Gold Dust Days: buildings were painted harvest gold with white trim and a “variety in colored doors.” Although the paint was donated, not every merchant or owner took advantage of this–but twenty eventually did.
In the sixties and seventies, the festivities included the “hill climb” (or “Mountain Race”). Entrants raced through Gold Hill from its city park, looped upwards to the top of Beacon Hill (also known as Nugget Butte), and then back to the city. Described as a tough race and then the only one in an Oregon town-festival, this race featured a climb of over 1,450 feet (from 1,100 to 2,550 high) before runners made the downhill scramble to the finish line. The distance was generally 3.3 miles on a round trip with the steepest grade being 50%. Occasionally, organizers added a route over Lampman Road to bring the distance to 6 tough miles under the sun.
Depending on the year, there were four- to six-age divisions (i.e.: 12-15, 15-18, 18-24, 24-42, 42-60, and 60 on). Only one entrant at times entered into the over-60 category. And in one year, the one “over-60” contestant who finished the race wasn’t even timed–finishing the course was good enough. The race eventually was discontinued, as heat prostration could overcome contestants–and a few did–as it was then held during an August’s hot month.
For a few years, Gold Dust Days included skydiving with prizes to whomever came closest to a set target in the city park. Jumpers from the Southern Oregon Paratroopers Club started their freefall at 6,500 feet and fell 3,500 feet in 25 seconds before opening their chutes. In 1971, “a wind storm made the jump difficult.”
In the early seventies, Gold Hill put on a different race. Dressed in women’s dresses with high heels, the men (from lumberjacks to lawyers) raced while holding a beer mug held high; entrants had to make it to a tavern two blocks away with beer intact. The Oregon Highway Patrol and county sheriffs erected road blocks to allow “contestants” to make their run. Prizes were handed out to the successful. This competition ended after four years when complaints came, but an estimated 2,000 partygoers attended annually.
Today, the all-day festivities begin with a pancake breakfast, followed by the annual parade at 10:00 a.m. down its main street. The events usually include a haystack scramble (searching for coins mixed inside the hay), live music, pony rides, pioneer wagon rides, numerous vendor tents, raffles, bake sales, and gold panning, along with different demonstrations at the nearby Gold Hill Historical Society’s museum.
From Memorial Day and July 4th affairs to annual events, other “grand affairs” are held in Southern Oregon. Held in mid-July, the Jackson County Fair has numerous events and going-ons. Some 85,000 people have attended the six-day fair in the past; and the events have included everything from livestock judging to beer gardens, from Go-Kart races to steak suppers, and sprint car races to entertainment. There is also the Grants Pass Boatnik festival (over the Memorial Day weekend), the Rogue River Rooster Crow (end of June), Shady Cove’s Spam Festival (end of June), and Prospect’s logging contests (mid-August), just to mention a few.
Sources: Buffy Pollock, “Gold Hill honors its glittery past with Gold Dust Days,” Mail Tribune, June 3, 2011, at Past Gold Dust Days; historical background, Gold Hill Historical Society files and records, Gold Hill.
8:45: Brent Homan & Randall Lee, the men from Advanced Air & Metal, join Bill in studio for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?”
Check out more at: AdvancedAirandMetal.com, or give them a call at: 541-772-6866 to get a quote!
______________________________________________