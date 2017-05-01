5-1 to 5-5-2017
MONDAY 5-1-17
TUESDAY 5-2-17
WEDNESDAY 5-3-17
THURSDAY 5-4-17
FRIDAY 5-5-17
Bill’s Guests for Monday, May 1, 2017: Live from the FM 99.3 KCMD Studios in Grants Pass:
6:35: Dr. Anne R. Pierce, contributor to the Washington Times, Ricochet.com, Real Clear Politics, The Washington Examiner, and author of the book: “A Perilous Path: The Misguided Foreign Policy of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry,” talks with Bill.
So, what exactly should be done about Kim Jong Un and North Korea which is quickly emerging as a rogue state? Dr. Anne R. Pierce will talk about it.
You can learn more about Dr. Pierce at her website: AnnePierce.com, and follow her on Twitter: @AnneRPierce
7:10: The Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report with Mr. Outdoors himself, Greg Roberts from RogueWeather.com.
7:20: Dan DeYoung, Josephine County Commissioner talks with Bill, live in studio, on the upcoming safety levy, and other issues facing the county.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, joins Bill live in studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.”
Fire Mountain Gems
By Dennis Powers
Fire Mountain Gems and Beads, Inc. provides beading and jewelry making supplies to merchants, designers, and artists around the world. The company operates as a distributor and retailer of branded as well as their own products. Based in Grants Pass, Fire Mountain sells and distributes beads, jewelry supplies, stringing material, wire-wrapping wire, jewelry and gifts, and other items.
The company started as a hobby in 1973 in Stuart and Chris Freedman’s garage in Southern California. The hobby was lapidary, or cutting faceted stones, which was perfect for an engineer with the angles, optics, and gemology, not to mention his love of turquoise. Soon they had to sell the finished stones to keep going, especially after having four people in the garage cutting full-time. They started off with small ads in trade magazines and flyers to sell the cut and uncut, rough germs.
The name came about when brainstorming possible company names with friends—and the topic of volcanic eruptions came up. Discussing the heat and pressure process through which all gemstones were formed during volcanic eruptions millenniums ago, Stuart wondered, “What might a Native American call one of those volcanoes?” He answered his own question, and “Fire Mountain” was born.
With a desire to share the knowledge of beading, this led to a full-time business in a Studio City rock and gem/silversmithing shop. Working together, Chris and Stuart soon knew how little information was available about beading. This ended up in publishing the “Beadmakers’ Handbook,” which also served as their catalog, and set the standard.
In 1986, after 13 years of business in their North Hollywood location, they decided to relocate to rural Cave Junction, Oregon, and the “natural beauty of Southern Oregon”. Realizing the area couldn’t support their shop, they decided to start a mail-order jewelry-supply company. By 2000, Fire Mountain’s business had outgrown their building space, and it moved 40 miles to Grants Pass. Fire Mountain Gems and Beads had by then grown into a well-known direct marketing company.
Over time, the privately-held company has grown to employ “hundreds of employees” and operating from the huge building complex at 1 Fire Mountain Way, off NE E. Street and the Redwood Highway (Hwy. 199). Showing an ability to prosper on the Internet and mobile applications—as well as listening closely to customers–it is now the leading catalog and e-commerce direct marketing company in the jewelry supply industry. Importing jewelry-making supplies worldwide from countries such as Peru and Argentina to China and the Philippines, Fire Mountain has over 115,000 items on the web. And all starting from a hobby begun inside a garage.
8:35: Jerry Painter, Jeff & Traci Roberts from the Josephine County Republican Party checks into the studio to discuss tax levies and other money measures in this year’s special election.