2-6 to 2-10-2017
Monday February 6, 2017
6:50 Michael Birki from AdWeek, his take on the SB commercials!
7:10 Land planner Cal Martin – Still continues to fight the Costco move from Medford to Central Point, and believes that it’s up to Medford to pull the road funding, millions of dollars, that Medford would have to spend to improve roads so that Central Point gets the Costco.
8:10 Dr. Dennis Powers, Visiting Past and Present – The stagecoach drivers are profiled today:
Stagecoaches and their Drivers
By Dennis Powers
Before the railroads opened up Southern Oregon in the mid-1880s, stagecoaches and their drivers ruled—but this was a hard way to travel. For example, Henry Williams and his family were traveling in 1873 from Portland, Oregon, to their San Francisco residence. They left Portland by train in the early morning and arrived in Roseburg that evening. Taking the stagecoach the following day, they endured a “jolting, 23-hour ride” to the Rock Point station near Gold Hill. The stop now is a wine-tasting, hospitality room for Del Rio Vineyards.
Williams penned in his diary: “Not having slept…we at once went to bed and got about four hours sleep. We breakfasted at 10:00 A.M. and had a very good meal. We have spent a very quiet day, and I found a number of San Francisco newspapers of much later date than any I had seen and was much interested in reading them. My wife and Miss Isabella slept most of the day. Late this afternoon we took a long walk in the edge of the woods near the banks of the [Rogue] river where we found a number of beautiful wild flowers.”
From 6 a.m. to midnight, the party spent the next three days on a stagecoach that only stopped for meals and to change horses. Once in Redding, they went by train to San Francisco. Their travels took one full week, whereas today we can speed down I-5 from Portland and make San Francisco in one to two days, depending on how hard we push.
More than likely, the stagecoach “whip” driver for the Williams family was Norton Eddings, a well-liked and respected driver. Norton Eddings was born in 1852 and began running coaches regularly in the 1870s for the California & Oregon Stage Company. His run for numbers of years was from Rock Point across the valley, over the Siskiyous, and ending at Cole’s Station, just over the California border. He lived at the Rock Point Station until he married in 1879.
Two years later, Norton was returning from California when the stagecoach abruptly overturned. Although the driver and passengers only had bruises, Eddy suffered a bad broken leg. He couldn’t drive for months and had no earnings, as worker’s compensation didn’t exist then. His friends decided to put on a benefit with musicians during the next week to help his finances. When Norton finally healed and could “whip” again, he was the main driver again into California. When Eddings died in 1925, he was buried at the Rock Point Pioneer Cemetery, close to where his stagecoach station was.
Interestingly enough, Lytle and Jane White built the Rock Point Hotel as a stagecoach stop in the late 1850s. Jane White would have cooked the “very good meal” eaten by the Williams family. She continued running the hotel and station after her husband died in 1877 and is credited with the longest record of stagecoach service by any woman between Portland and San Francisco. When the railroad by-passed tiny Rock Point for Gold Hill, Jane moved to Ashland with over 25 years of running that stagecoach stop and hotel.
Sources: Alice Mullaly, “Rock Point House Provides Stage Coach Break,” Jefferson Public Radio: As It Was, September 14, 2011, at Williams’ Journey; Dennis Powers, “Norton Eddings Gains Recognition as Outstanding Stage Driver,” Jefferson Public Radio: As It Was, August 16, 2011, at Norton Eddings; Dennis Powers, “Pioneer Woman Runs Stagecoach Station after Husband’s Death,” Jefferson Public Radio: As It Was, August 22, 2011, at Jane White.
8:35 Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniels – The money problems, why he’s asking for a public safety levy.