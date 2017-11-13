11-13 to 11-17-2017
Bill’s Guests for: Tuesday, November 14, 2017:
Jeff Kanter, Co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence talks with Bill today.
What would Amazon, entering the Pharmacy world mean for healthcare? Bill and Jeff discuss.
Read the article on the subject: "Top Healthcare Analyst on How To Play Amazon's Encroachment on the Industry."
Learn more at: HealthExcellencePlus.com.
7:35: Oregon State Representative Sal Esquvel calls to bring you a legislative update.
8:10: Dr. Carole Lieberman, Board Certified psychiatrist and author of many books talks with Bill today about how distrespect for the flag and the national anthem, is causing the Army to fill spots by recruiting the mentally ill.
PSYCHIATRIST WARNS: RECRUITING MENTALLY ILL INTO ARMY IS DANGEROUS!
Renowned psychiatrist and terrorism expert, Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., has treated countless veterans and helped them get benefits for service-connected mental disabilities. She knows the psychological toll that serving in the army can take – especially for those troops who have pre-existing mental problems.
According to Dr. Lieberman, “Disrespect for the American flag and our national anthem has provoked a culture of anti-patriotism and is causing people to dismiss the idea of volunteering for the armed services. The Army has just announced that they are going to try to fill the gap by lifting the ban on waivers for recruits with a history of mental health issues. But, this is a very BAD IDEA.” She continues, “People with pre-existing mental problems are more vulnerable to battle fatigue, PTSD and the exacerbation of their underlying disorders. This makes them a danger to themselves and those who serve with them.”
Learn more about Dr. Carole and find copies of her many books and other accolades at: DrCarole.com. Also, check out Dr. Carole's books here.
8:50: Sage Taylor from Wamba Juice & Deli drops by the studio for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?”
Bill’s Guests for: Monday, November 13, 2017:
6:35: Kirsten Tynan, of the Fully Informed Jury Association talks with Bill today. CBS Sunday Morning included a story about a group of people, known as the Ungers, who were convicted in trials that included a flawed, pre-1980 jury instruction given by judges to jurors.
They became known as the Ungers, after a 2012 Maryland Court of Appeals ruling overturning a conviction based on an instruction from the judge to the jury that read, in part:
“[A]nything which I may say about the law, including any instructions which I may give you, is merely advisory and you are not in any way bound by it. You may feel free to reject my advice on the law and to arrive at your own independent conclusions.”
Rather than accurately informing jurors of their right of conscientious acquittal-a right that is explicitly stated in Maryland’s state constitution-this flawed wording suggested to jurors that they were equally free to ignore the prosecution’s burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
University of Maryland law school professor Mike Millemann characterized it by saying the implication of the instruction about the constitution was that “It was ‘advice.’ That really nullified the rule of law. So these, in effect, were lawless trials.”
What is conspicuously missing from the report is what Maryland’s constitution actually said-and still says today-in Article 23 of its Declaration of Rights:
“In the trial of all criminal cases, the Jury shall be the Judges of Law, as well as of fact, except that the Court may pass upon the sufficiency of the evidence to sustain a conviction.”
What undermined the rule of law in the instruction was, in fact, not the part about jurors judging the law as well as the facts, but rather the Courts’ failure to “pass upon the sufficiency of the evidence to sustain a conviction” by instructing jurors properly regarding proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
Whenever possible, I try to use the term “conscientious acquittal”, introduced to me by Nkechi Taifa some years ago. It stresses the unidirectional nature of jury nullification to protect individual rights as opposed to ignoring the law in order to throw people willy-nilly in jail who have done nothing wrong. I would love to see more people adopt this language, as I think it is a bit more clear on what we advocate.
For Liberty, Justice, and Peace in Our Lifetimes.
Learn more at FIJA.org.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself, from RogueWeather.com, calls the show to bring you the Monday, Water World Boat & Powersport, Outdoor Report.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, retired Professor of Business Law and local historian, drops by the studio for this week’s edition of “Visiting Past & Present.” Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Dr. Powers’ new book:
“Where Past Meets Present: The Amazing People, Places & Stories of Southern Oregon,” at Hellgate Press.
Dead Indian Memorial Road
By Dennis Powers
First built as a wagon trail from near Ashland to past the Howard Prairie Lake area, Dead Indian Road is one of the oldest routes through Southern Oregon’s Cascades. An Indian agent with Klamath Indians built the pathway from there to the eastern base of the mountains and Wood River valley, to meet up with the wagon trail connecting with Fort Klamath and other points. This dusty wagon road was impassable during the winter, but it was an important connection between Bear Creek Valley and the Upper Klamath Basin, supplying the fort and the settlers in the region. It passed by Dead Indian Creek and Dead Indian Mountain on its way.
How this name came about is not entirely clear, but one account is that local settlers in 1854 discovered the bodies of two Rogue Indians in summer huts (or “wickiups”) in a meadow near the creek’s headwaters. Although it wasn’t known how they died—whether by another tribe, disease, or settlers—the name was given to the creek and mountain.
Another account held that one Fred Alberding was returning to the Oregon Territory and camped off the Applegate Trail in the Siskiyous. Waking up, he discovered that one of his horses was missing. He decided that Indians from a neighboring village were the culprits. He made his way to Ashland and found men who would help him take back his horse and give the Indians a “licking”.
Riding to the area, they intended to attack, but the Indians with their rifles shot first and quite accurately behind the trees. Two settlers were wounded and one died. The next day, soldiers from Fort Lane came to recover the body. Ironically, Alberding’s pony then appeared as it dragged a large tree branch caught in its harness—the same one he had tied the horse to before it disappeared. Buzzards in the air drew the contingent to an abandoned camp where they found at least two, perhaps more, dead Indians. It wasn’t clear who was responsible.
Regardless of which account is accepted, it is clear that in the early- to mid-1850s, the discovery of dead Indians gave rise to the name. The area became known as Dead Indian Prairie, and the when the settlers were working to build the road over the Indian trail, they named it Dead Indian Road.
As the Southern Oregon region developed and Crater Lake discovered, tourists got off the train in Ashland and hired a wagon driver for the ride over Dead Indian Road; traveling northerly (over what is now Highway 140), the visitors headed to the rim for its stunning views. The ride on this road was difficult and tortuous with tight curves, steep side slopes, and a long, rocky ride—even when paved much later. Owing to this, other roads developed over time that were easier to travel, such as Highway 62 from Medford to Crater Lake, or Highway 140 to Upper Klamath Lake.
Despite this, the present road was detoured to avoid the most difficult parts, including being moved as much as one-fifth of a mile away. The thoroughfare now starts from Highway 66 out of Ashland and ends at Highway 140 at the Lake of the Woods.
The name has been controversial for decades. When road markers began to be cut down in protest, the Jackson County Commissioners held hearings and decided in 1993 to change the name to Dead Indian Memorial Road. The commissioners recently decided to leave the name along after the issue was again brought to their attention. A marker has been erected in a gravel turnoff at its intersection with Highway 66 that explains some of the history.
Indians once graced the trail into the mountains, followed by settlers and wagons taking goods into the Klamath Valley. Visitors and tourists followed, as the road became a two-lane, paved highway that heavy log trucks barreled over before such logging was heavily curtailed. It is still a beautiful ride through pristine forests and lakes with history seen along the way.
Sources: Ann Staley, “The Oregon Encyclopedia: Dead Indian Memorial Road,” at About the Road; Bill Miller, “Legend of Dead Indian Memorial Road,” February 20, 2011, Mail Tribune, at Legends about the Name; Associated Press, “Dead Indian Road a Step Closer To Becoming More of a Memorial,” Seattle Times, March 14, 1993, at On the Name Change; Associated Press, “Jackson County opts not to rename Dead Indian Memorial Road,” The Register Guard, Nov. 3, 2017, at Name Change Declined.
Bill’s Guests for: Friday, November 10, 2017:
6:35: Bruce Tedesco, CIO at BGT Data Science in Chicago, a data scientist who specializes in AI (Artificial Intelligence), joins Bill today. Will the emergence of AI create, or kill jobs for flesh and blood human beings?
Read: “Rise Of The Machines: BPO’s Brace for Artificial Intelligence.”
And, you can also read, from RealClearMarkets.com: “Robots Won’t Kill Capitalism, They’ll Rev It Up.”
Like this subject, or have a question for Bruce? Follow him on Twitter: @BruceTedesco.
7:10: Greg Roberts, Mr. Outdoors himself from RogueWeather.com calls in to bring you the Friday, Water World Boat & Powersport Outdoor Report.
8:10: Capt. Bill Simpson, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer, emergency preparedness expert and journalist with MyOutdoorBuddy.com and The Western Journal, talks with Bill. Today, we’re going to talk about a unique, household item, that just may save you if the power grid goes down.
Read more from Capt. Bill at MyOutdoorBuddy.com and The Western Journal.
Read the article: “An Awesome Survival Tool – The Rat Trap,” at MyOutdoorBuddy.com.
8:35: Timari Davis from Rogue Auctioneers, joins Bill, live in studio for today’s edition of “Whose Business Is It Anyway?”
See more at RogueAuctioneers.com.