1-30 to 2-3-2017
IT’S GROUNDHOG DAY – Punxatawney Phil sees his shadow. Does this mean only 6 more weeks of LPWH? (Leftist Pants-Wetting Hysteria) 😉
BILL’S GUESTS FOR: Thursday, February 2, 2017: Conspiracy Theory Thursday:
7:10: Professor Kevin Gutzman, Chairman of the Department of History at Western Connecticut State University, and New York Times best-selling author of five books, including: “James Madison and The Making of America,” talks with Bill. Could the appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Trump start a huge legal battle? Professor Gutzman will give his take.
Check out Professor Gutzman’s books, right here.
8:10: Ken Trautman, President of the People’s Bank of Commerce joins Bill, live in studio. The People’s Bank of Commerce has seen massive growth lately. We’ll find out why.
8:30: Roger Stone, Trump confidant and former advisor, and author of the book: “The Making of A President 2016,” talks with Bill. Today, Roger will give us the inside story of how Trump almost single-handedly harnessed discontent among “forgotten Americans,” despite running a guerrilla-style grassroots campaign to compete with the smooth-operating and free-spending Clinton political machine. Get Roger’s book right HERE.
BILL’S GUESTS FOR: Wednesday, February 1, 2017:
6:35: Johanna Talcott of the Pacific Legal Foundation and Fellow with the College of Public Interest talks with Bill about President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Check out more about Johanna on the PLF’s website: PacificLegal.org.
7:35: Medford Police Department’s Lt. Kerry Curtis joins Bill in studio for this week’s, Crimestoppers Case of The Week.
7:50: Senator Herman Baertschiger, from District 2 Grants Pass joins the show. So, what is the deal with urban legislators, legislating over rural areas that they don’t understand? Senator Baertschiger will talk about it.
8:10: Greg Roberts from RogueWeather.com joins the show by phone. There’s more information on the departure of former sheriff Corey Falls that you may not know. Greg will tell you all about it.
BILL’S GUESTS FOR: Tuesday, January 31, 2017:
6:35: John Leboutlillier, former New York congressman and former host of Fox News’ Political Insiders joins the show. Has President Trump began a counter-revolution against him, that might take him down, or will his war on the media eventually pay off?
Read more from John right here: Boot’s Blasts.
7:10: Rick Dyer, Jackson County Commissioner comes on the show to talk about Jackson County Mental Health, and the loss of 200 jobs, in the wake of the failure to come to an agreement with AllCare Health.
8:35: Kim Jostad, from the Ethan Jostad Foundation joins Bill in studio. She’ll tell you the story of her son, Ethan, who was battling rhabdomyosarcoma. Ethan passed away in 2011. He was 9 years old.
You can join the fight against childhood cancers by going to: EthanJostadFoundation.org.
THE REFUGEES…
For those whining about the President’s 90 day travel ban from terror snake pits, answer a few questions. 1) What’s YOUR plan to enhance vetting? 2) Do you realize this is a temporary measure, and will likely encourage terror snake pit nations to improve vetting?? 3) Where did you get the delusional idea that unfettered travel of foreign nationals from all lands is a RIGHT? 4) Where were your protests back when President Jimmy Carter used the same authority against the Iranians? 5) Do you honestly believe there is no chance of additional San Bernardino and other terror sham and scam families or marriages hiding within the refugee stream? 6) Why Do you place such overweening emphasis on foreign national access to our lands at the possible expense to your fellow friends and family and citizenry? Additionally, what or who made you so self-loathing, and why should you be taken seriously?
BILL’S GUESTS FOR: Monday, January 30, 2017:
6:35: Dr. Dathan Paterno, a clinical psychologist, and lead author of the book: “Desperately Seeking Parents,” joins the show. Dr. Paterno, resigned from a Chicago school board, after posting some, rather incendiary Tweets against the Women’s march last weekend. Dr. Paterno will tell you about how this latest drama, is an example of the Left’s utopian version of the First Amendment. Read the story a the ChicagoTribune.com.
You can find Dr. Paterno’s books at Amazon.com.
7:10: Daniel Crowe, former JAG and once, a candidate for Oregon Attorney General weighs in on current Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s calling of President Trump’s extreme vetting, executive order, “Un-American.”
7:35: Tom DeWeese from the American Policy Center talks with Bill. Tom has written an article on AmericanPolicy.org, about how Dr. Ben Carson can bring to a halt, HUD taking over neighborhoods, including some right here in Southern Oregon. Read the article:
“Five Actions Ben Carson Must Take To Control HUD’s Tyranny.”
And, of course, learn more at: American Policy.org.
8:10: Dalton Strauss, a local rancher, and recent inductee to the Oregon Farm Bureau’s Hall of Fame comes on the show.
8:40: Lisa Kelly of Kelly’s Automotive Service stops by the studio. Kelly’s Automotive in Medford & Grants Pass, in exchange for 36oz of peanut butter or more, will install a pair of windshield wipers on your car for free!!! It’s all for the “Wipe Out Hunger,” drive going on until February 10th at both Medford and Grants Pass locations. Find out more at KellysAutomotive.com.
