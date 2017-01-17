1-17 to 1-20-2017
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-18-2017: DAY 2: LIVE FROM SHOT SHOW 2017, IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA:
6:20: Kevin Lyon, from GunSkins.com joins Bill, live at the broadcast booth at Show Show 2017. Gun Skins, based in Grants Pass, provides cool skins for your firearms. Kevin Lyon will tell you how you can trick out your AR or handgun.
See more at Gunskins.com.
6:35: Alan Korwin of Bloomfield Press & Gunlaws.com joins Bill to talk about his interest in guns and media. Is the left starting to see the light? Alan says yes, as many liberals, afraid that the Gestapo are at the gates, are now buying guns.
You can check out more at: Gunlaws.com.
7:10: Steven Crawford, owner of Ranch Products based in Ohio, joins Bill live to talk about the moon clip, created by Crawford and a bit of revolver v.s. semi-automatics.
Check out more at ranchproducts.com.
7:20: Dave Kiff & Jason from Pacific Tool & Gauge, who makes tools such as reamers and extractors talk with Bill. Pacific Tool & Gauge makes tools for every kind of gun in the United States.
Pacific Tool & Gauge is located right here in the Rogue Valley, and you can check them out:
PacificToolandGauge.com, or call: 541-826-5808.
7:35: Zack Waterman, Public Relations Manager from Nosler Bullets, based in Bend chats with Bill. Nosler was founded as the Nosler Partition Company in Ashland back in 1948 by John Nosler, an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Zack is here to tell you about their bullets, and how you can get some.
Just go to Nosler.com to see more.
8:10: Andrew Saxton from Flir Systems in Wilsonville, the world leader in thermal imaging, stops by to talk with Bill, about their product. Check out their new camera attatchment for smartphones! Go to: flir.com to see more.
8:20: Jeremy Griffin with Grizzly Targets talks with Bill. Check out more about Grizzly Targets at: grizzlytargets.com.
8:40: Jonathan Rockett creator of the app The Shooting Club stops by to chat with Bill. The Shooting Club, according to Jonathan Rockett, is like Fantasy Football, but with guns.
The Shooting Club is available, for free for download from the App Store and Google Play, and you can also check out TheShootingClub.com.
8:50: John Cruz from Northwest Outdoors Radio, talks with Bill.
America Outdoors Radio is going to be a new national outdoors show, that John will be hosting. You can learn about it at:
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-17-2016: Day 1: Live at The Shot Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
6:10: Scott Hoganson, with the National Shooting Sports Foundation joins Bill to tell us all about the 2017 Shot Show. Check out more at NSSF.org.
6:35: Mark Johnson, a Grants Pass supporter of the State of Jefferson movement, talks with Bill. Josephine County Commissioners will look over a proposal at their meeting today, to decide if JoCo will join the numerous counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California that wish to form the country’s 51st state of the union.
7:10: Dennis Linthicum, newly elected Oregon State Senator for the 28th District chats with Bill about what it’s like to be a new senator in the state legislature, among other issues.
7:40: Shane Meisel from Leupold Optics joins Bill live from Shot Show 2017 to tell you about the latest products from Leupold, and tips for using scopes and such.
See more at: Leupold.com.
8:35: Justin Allsman, from AE Light joins Bill at Shot Show. AE Light deals in flashlights, weapon lights and so much more. Justin will tell you about all the new toys coming out.
Check out more at: Aelight.com.
8:50: Karen Butler, with Shoot Like A Girl talks with Bill. Shoot Like A Girl, a mobile shooting range, is moving to get more of the ladies into the shooting sports!
See all about it at: Shootlikeagirl.com.
