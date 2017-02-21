Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
Bill’s Guests For: Tuesday, February 21, 2017:
8:10: Ed AKA “Mr. X,” crack researcher and expert on all things Green Mafia shenanigans, leaves the safety of his secret, Southern Oregon bunker, and joins Bill, live in studio.
Well, there’s a group of Green Mafia, Kumbayah Kommie leftists, here in Southern Oregon, that wants to ban power and jet boats on a part of the Rogue River. Should this be allowed to happen, and what can be done about it?
To take a stand and submit your written comment:
By mail: June LeTarte, Rules Coordinator
435 Commercial St, NE Salem, OR. 97309
Or, by email: osmb.rulemaking@oregon.gov.
Comments are accepted no later than March 31st!