2-13 to 2-17-2017
Bill’s Guests For: Tuesday, February 14, 2017: Valentine’s Day:
7:10: Kevin Starrett from the Oregon Firearms Federation joins the show by phone. Is the right to self-defense in Oregon going the way of the Dodo bird? Kevin joins the show to bring you an update on the case of Michael Strickland, a Portland blogger, who exercised his right to self-defense against a Black Lives Matter mob.
To learn more, and if you’d like to donate to a defense fund for Michael Strickland, click this link to go to: oregonfirearms.org.
7:35: Oregon State Representative Sal Esquivel calls the show to bring to you an update on what’s going on in Salem.
8:10: Terence King, a construction manager on many, many California dam projects, talks with Bill about what it might take to repair the Oroville Dam.
8:45: Joanna Garzilli, author of “Big Miracles: The 11 Spiritual Rules for Ultimate Success,” chats with Bill. Big Miracles is not about “wishing,” for success in love, life or business. No. It’s about making success happen. And, Joanna’s book, Big Miracles is a how-to guide that YOU can use to make your life a great one.
If you’d like to get the book: Click here. And also, check out Joanna’s website: JoannaGarzilli.com.
Bill’s Guests For: Monday, February 13, 2017:
7:35: Michael Zarosinski, Medford City Councilor from Ward 4, joins Bill, live in studio. We’re talking issues around the city, the situation at Central Art Supply, and more of what is going on in Medford, and what the Council is up to. Check out more about Michael, right here.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers, joins Bill, live in studio for this week’s segment of “Visiting Past & Present!”
8:40: Dr. John Hyatt of the Retina & Vitreous Center of Southern Oregon, join’s Bill, live in studio for this week’s “Whose Business Is It Anyway,” segment. See more about Dr. Hyatt right here.
Mattie’s Nugget–and the Currency of Gold
By Dennis Powers
Throughout the country—and especially in Southern Oregon—gold nuggets, bars, and even dust were used as currency until the 1930s. During the Great Depression, President Roosevelt made the private ownership and use of gold as a currency to be illegal. Before then, gold was used to pay debts and anyone, whether a resident or not, could buy gold nuggets at any local bank, from Grants Pass to Ashland.
In 1859, a small, nervous Irishman—one Mattie Collins—was working through the tailings around Althouse Creek in Josephine County’s Illinois Valley. Althouse Creek winds its way from the Siskiyou Mountains and flows over fifteen miles into the Illinois River. The area had been a fine place for placer gold discoveries. Although the great finds were largely over, Mattie was ever hopeful. On one of the tributaries, he looked up the bank and spotted a large stump with exposed roots. Hoping he might find something, he began pulling out rocks—and came across a huge nugget.
It weighed 17 pounds, the largest gold nugget reportedly discovered in Southern Oregon. Terrified that someone would rob him, or con him, if they heard about his good fortune, Mattie hired a fellow Irishman by the name of Dorsey to help him bring the nugget to a San Francisco bank. Collins and Dorsey jumped at every noise or strange shadow; they checked every side trail to avoid an ambush. They were able to get to arrive safely in San Francisco, and he sold the nugget for $3,500, which would be worth $500,000 today. When word was out about his find, miners flooded into the area—but didn’t find anything close to this.
Mattie kept the money in the San Francisco bank and worked for wages, first in California, and then in Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. The frugal man deposited his earnings into the same bank. The years passed by and at age 65, however, Mattie Collins fell in love with a younger woman. She succeeded where everyone else had failed: skimming the money away and then leaving him. Collins died near penniless, despite his good fortune and years of hard work.
Although the great majority of prospectors never came close to Mattie’s good fortune, gold for all those years was a currency—and preferred. Banks weighed the gold nuggets, accepted them, and gave gold coins in return. The coins were in five-dollar, ten-dollar, and twenty-dollar denominations. One problem was that the five-dollar gold coin was nearly the size of and appearance of a penny. Mistakes were made when passing out a five-dollar gold coin as change for a penny, the loss not equal to ones chagrin when later discovering this.
Whether Gold Hill or Jacksonville, prospectors came to town and exchanged their gold or nuggets for whiskey, women, clothing, food, or whatever provisions that were needed. When they needed more money, the miners trudged back into the hills. Disdainful of banks, they carried or hid their nuggets. If big enough or armed, some held them in public, including one who would set his quart glass jar of gold nuggets on the counter when ordering his meal.
The ones who owned the general stores and sold provisions to the miners were usually the ones who became prosperous. One local prospector, Lester Foley, wrote in 1931: “After seventeen years, I’m a little weary, hungry. I’m reduced to Spartan austerity. Have a depressed feeling. Am on a diet of beans. After 17 years, my pocket averaged $2.30 a year, excluding expenses–but included frost-bite, fly-bite, and rattlesnake bite, with bleeding fingers, an aching back, a frosted lung, and pain.”
With the quantitative easing seen and enormous U.S. and worldwide fiscal deficits, we might need to head back to those times.
Sources: Kerby Jackson, “OregonGold.Net: Great Gobs of Gold Abound in Southern Oregon,” at Mattie’s Nugget; Ben Truwe, “Althouse Creek in the Early Days by William MacKay,” at Gold Mining Days (first published in the Medford Sun, June 18, 1911, page B4); Dennis M. Powers, Gold Hill: Images of America, Arcadia Publishing: Charleston, South Carolina, 2010, pp. 7-8, 21, et al.