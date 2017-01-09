Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-9-2016:
6:35: Chris Versace, investment advisor founder of Tematica Research, and author of the book: “Cocktail Investing: Distilling Everyday Noise Into Clear Investment Signals For Better Returns,” talks with Bill.
7:35: Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, talks with Bill about the Ft. Lauderdale airport attack, and how the baggage area of the airport was a gun free zone.
Read Dr. Lott’s latest piece on the subject, “Another Gun Free Zone, Another Mass Shooting,” at: The Daily Caller, and be sure to check out the Crime Prevention Research Center at: crimeresearch.org.
8:10: Dr. Dennis Powers returns to The Bill Meyer Show for the first Visiting Past & Present segment of 2017! Today’s topic: The New Year’s Flood of 1997. Have a look at Dr. Powers’ books at: dennispowersbooks.com.
8:35: Dr. Steven Hyatt from the Retina & Vitreous Center of Southern Oregon joins Bill, in studio, for today’s “Whose Business Is It Anyway?” segment.
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-6-2017:
6:35: Mike Ciandella, research analyst for the Media Research Center comes on the show. There is one term that the mainstream media has not used for President Obama, that they’ve used for other presidents. “Lame Duck.”
Check out the full story at: Newsbusters.org.
7:20: Julie Kelly, owner of Now You’re Cooking in Orland Park, Illinois, cooking teacher and food policy writer joins the program. Julie is also a contributing writer for the Genetic Literacy Project. With the Obamas about to vacate the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama is taking her healthy lunch idea to the next level, with a far left activist organization.
Read Julie’s articles on NationalReview.com
8:10: Steve Buckstein, a founder of the Cascade Policy Institute talks with Bill. The minimum wage is going up, and it’s not really reported about what it does for the working poor. Steve Buckstein wrote a piece on cascadepolicy.org on the subject.
Read the entire article, and learn more right HERE.
8:40: Larry Pratt from Gun Owners of America talks with Bill. California, in all its communistic-leaning splendor, has tapped none other than former Obama Attorney General, Eric Holder to sue the incoming Trump Administration.
Check out more at Gun Owners of America’s website: gunowners.org.
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-5-2017:
6:35: James Scott, Senior Fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology joins the show. James has a new piece out, entitled, “Fake News is Old News for Nation State and Mercenary APT’s.” It’s a brief introduction to the reality of the adversarial usage of news and “fake news” in social engineering campaigns. It is intended to stimulate the reader to delve deeper into this aspect of the hyper-evolving cyber threat landscape by discussing how:
- Victims are Predisposed to Interact with News Lures
- High-Profile Lures Entice Global Victim Pools
- Real News may be Weaponized
- Even News of Cyber Threats may be Weaponized
- Social Media Platforms are Weaponized Against Cyber-Hygiene
- Cyber-Terrorists are beginning to Leverage News and Fake News Lures
You can read the entire blog right here.
7:10: Capt. Bill Simpson, a U.S. Merchant Marine officer, and disaster preparedness and survival expert chats with Bill. With the recent snowstorm, how can you be more prepared to deal with weather, or a natural disaster? Captain Simpson and Bill will tell you.
Read more from Capt. Simpson on preparedness at: Myoutdoorbuddy.com
8:10: Todd Gaziano from the Pacific Legal Foundation talks with Bill. Is there a way that President Trump can reverse President Obama’s Monument overreach? Todd Gaziano says “Yes!” An Obama administration official says it can’t be undone. Todd and the PLF says: “Not so fast!”
Check out the op-ed piece at WSJ.com.
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-4-17:
6:35: Roy Beck, founder and President of Numbers USA, chats with Bill. Numbers USA is endorsing the nomination of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions to President Elect Donald Trump’s cabinet as Attorney General.
Read Numbers USA’s report card on Jeff Sessions HERE. And read Numbers USA’s endorsement letter Right HERE.
7:35: Lt. Mike Budreau, returns to the show by phone, for this week’s Crimestoppers case.
8:35: Melissa Hartwig, author of “The Whole 30 Cookbook,” chats with Bill. With over a million copies sold. This is no new fad, says author Melissa Hartwig, on her new book:
“The Whole 30 Cookbook: 150 Delicious and Totally Compliant Recipes to Help You Succeed with The Whole30 and Beyond.”
SNOWMAGEDDON 2017 Wednesday morning on Delta Waters
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-3-2017: HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
6:15: Mark Smith, of the Law Enforcement Education Foundation is the first guests of 2017. 2016 was a deadly year for law enforcement in America. 140 officers have been murdered in ambush style shootings. A record number. Mark Smith will tell you why.
Learn more at: thetruthaboutpolice.com
7:15: Dr. William Forschten, author of the John Matherson series of books: One Second After, One Year After, and now with the final book of the trilogy: “The Final Day.” What would it be like if America was hit with an electromagnetic pulse attack?
You can get Dr. Forschten’s books wherever books are sold, or simply click here.
7:35: Mike Winters, former Jackson County Sheriff chats with Bill, about the Sheriff Falls situation and more.
8:10: Tom Mallams, Klamath County Commissioner, on his final day in office joins Bill, to look back on KBRA, Monument and Crater Lake National Wilderness status.
8:35: Brent & Randall of Advanced Air & Metal join Bill today for the “Whose Business Is It Anyway?” segment.
12-29-16
UPDATE: 12/28 – County release Sheriff Falls Documents
(click links to view or download)
1 – Sheriff Falls legal complaint from 2016
2 – Draft Investigation into Sheriff Falls’ Complaint
3 – Sheriff Falls Withdraws Complaint
4 – County Commissioners respond to the 12/27/16 Falls’ news conference
12/27 EXCREMENT MEETS FAN in JACKSON COUNTY
Tuesday, outgoing Sheriff Falls tells reporters one of the reasons he left was that he was treated in a demeaning way by Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan, Senior Deputy County Administrator Harvey Bragg and Jackson County Budget Committee members Craig Morris and Dick Rudisile.
County Responds: “In regards to Sheriff Falls’ allegations, in December 2015, Sheriff Falls made a complaint regarding discrimination and harassment. Upon receipt of the complaint, the County promptly hired an outside investigator to investigate the allegations in the complaint. The investigation resulted in a preliminary report and conclusion that Sheriff Falls had not been discriminated against or harassed, and made some recommendations for moving forward. Prior to the completion and issuance of the investigatory report, Sheriff Falls withdrew his complaint and stated that the investigation into his allegations need not be completed. “
Alright, I had heard rumblings and rumors about complaints filed by Sheriff Falls. The first week of December I submitted a public records request asking for any legal complaints filed by the Sheriff or Commissioner Breidenthal in 2016. 2 days later I was told I submitted it to the wrong department (administration) and they forwarded it to county counsel, which has not responded for about 3 weeks. Of course we now know that Falls complained in December 2015, and I asked for 2016 complaints. I won’t make THAT mistake again, but let’s be clear, I believe the county is playing games here…so much for transparency. They still haven’t responded to say they DIDN’T have records.
Now then, who should be the next sheriff? At this point I’m thinking we should look to an outside candidate.
