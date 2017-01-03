Email Bill Meyer, Podcasts on BillMeyerShow.com
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-4-17:
6:35: Roy Beck, founder and President of Numbers USA, chats with Bill. Numbers USA is endorsing the nomination of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions to President Elect Donald Trump’s cabinet as Attorney General.
Read Numbers USA’s report card on Jeff Sessions HERE. And read Numbers USA’s endorsement letter Right HERE.
7:35: Lt. Mike Budreau, returns to the show by phone, for this week’s Crimestoppers case.
8:35: Melissa Hartwig, author of “The Whole 30 Cookbook,” chats with Bill. With over a million copies sold. This is no new fad, says author Melissa Hartwig, on her new book:
“The Whole 30 Cookbook: 150 Delicious and Totally Compliant Recipes to Help You Succeed with The Whole30 and Beyond.”
SNOWMAGEDDON 2017 Wednesday morning on Delta Waters
BILL’S GUESTS FOR 1-3-2017: HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
6:15: Mark Smith, of the Law Enforcement Education Foundation is the first guests of 2017. 2016 was a deadly year for law enforcement in America. 140 officers have been murdered in ambush style shootings. A record number. Mark Smith will tell you why.
Learn more at: thetruthaboutpolice.com
7:15: Dr. William Forschten, author of the John Matherson series of books: One Second After, One Year After, and now with the final book of the trilogy: “The Final Day.” What would it be like if America was hit with an electromagnetic pulse attack?
You can get Dr. Forschten’s books wherever books are sold, or simply click here.
7:35: Mike Winters, former Jackson County Sheriff chats with Bill, about the Sheriff Falls situation and more.
8:10: Tom Mallams, Klamath County Commissioner, on his final day in office joins Bill, to look back on KBRA, Monument and Crater Lake National Wilderness status.
8:35: Brent & Randall of Advanced Air & Metal join Bill today for the “Whose Business Is It Anyway?” segment.
12-29-16
UPDATE: 12/28 – County release Sheriff Falls Documents
(click links to view or download)
1 – Sheriff Falls legal complaint from 2016
2 – Draft Investigation into Sheriff Falls’ Complaint
3 – Sheriff Falls Withdraws Complaint
4 – County Commissioners respond to the 12/27/16 Falls’ news conference
12/27 EXCREMENT MEETS FAN in JACKSON COUNTY
Tuesday, outgoing Sheriff Falls tells reporters one of the reasons he left was that he was treated in a demeaning way by Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan, Senior Deputy County Administrator Harvey Bragg and Jackson County Budget Committee members Craig Morris and Dick Rudisile.
County Responds: “In regards to Sheriff Falls’ allegations, in December 2015, Sheriff Falls made a complaint regarding discrimination and harassment. Upon receipt of the complaint, the County promptly hired an outside investigator to investigate the allegations in the complaint. The investigation resulted in a preliminary report and conclusion that Sheriff Falls had not been discriminated against or harassed, and made some recommendations for moving forward. Prior to the completion and issuance of the investigatory report, Sheriff Falls withdrew his complaint and stated that the investigation into his allegations need not be completed. “
Alright, I had heard rumblings and rumors about complaints filed by Sheriff Falls. The first week of December I submitted a public records request asking for any legal complaints filed by the Sheriff or Commissioner Breidenthal in 2016. 2 days later I was told I submitted it to the wrong department (administration) and they forwarded it to county counsel, which has not responded for about 3 weeks. Of course we now know that Falls complained in December 2015, and I asked for 2016 complaints. I won’t make THAT mistake again, but let’s be clear, I believe the county is playing games here…so much for transparency. They still haven’t responded to say they DIDN’T have records.
Now then, who should be the next sheriff? At this point I’m thinking we should look to an outside candidate.
